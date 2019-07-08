While I'll happily dig into a Jeni's Splendid pint 365 days of the year, there's just something about tucking into a cone when it's patio season that makes it taste 10 times better. While the confectionary has no shortage of mouthwatering creations, customers have been stanning Tyler, the Creator's "Snowflake" Ice Cream with Jeni's Splendid, which was first unveiled at the GOLF store in Los Angeles over the holiday weekend. If you missed its launch or just can't get enough of the tasty flavor, the minty offering is now available at Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams shops nationwide — and the creation is about as 'Gram-worthy as you can get.

Jeni's devotees are known for keeping themselves in the know when it comes to the ice creamery's revolving flavor lineup, but rapper Tyler, the Creator pretty much broke the internet when he announced that he would be debuting his very own ice cream offering with founder Jeni Britton Bauer back on July 1. It's safe to say that it was the collaboration that absolutely no one saw coming, and people immediately started speculating about what that mash-up might taste like. The hype was real, and according to a Jeni's rep, fans were lining up on the street five hours before the flavor's official debut in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 7.

If you weren't in L.A. over the weekend or didn't feel like spending the day waiting in line, you're in luck. According to a Jeni's rep, the Snowflake flavor is rolling out at all 35 of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams scoop shops nationwide on Monday, July 8 — and the tasty flavor is available for a limited time while supplies last.

Now, you might be wondering what exactly "Snowflake" ice cream tastes (and looks) like. Contrary to what I expected, the distinctive offering appears to be a play on the rapper's love of golf with hues inspired by the lime green and off-white of a golf green. Taste-wise, you can expect to imbue your tastebuds with a fun twist on mint chocolate ice cream, with some sea salt and white chocolate accents sprinkled in.

According to the Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams website, the flavor features "cool peppermint on the ivory side, warm spearmint on the green side, with buttery white chocolate melted throughout, white chocolate flakes for some crunch, and a little sea salt to bring the flavor and scent forward."

Luckily for ice cream lovers, it was a no brainer for the peeps over at Jeni's Splendid to team up with the rapper, because they already knew how mouthwatering this combination would be.

Per press materials, the company explained the decision behind the collaboration, saying:

Ice cream and music have always felt like the same thing to us at Jeni's — flavor is scent, and like music, we play with notes, and each combination makes people feel a different way — so when Tyler, the Creator reached out to Jeni saying he was a fan of our ice creams, we thought why not make a flavor together?

The rest, they say, was history.

Again, this limited-edition flavor is only available while supplies last, so I'd check out your nearest Jeni's sooner rather than later to try a few scoops, or head to Jeni's website to purchase a complete Snowflake pack online. Happy munching!