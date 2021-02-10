Need some examples for how to support your ex's new relationship? I'd highly recommend checking out Tyler Cameron’s reaction to Hannah Brown’s new boyfriend for some inspo. "I haven't met him but seen pictures of him," Cameron told Entertainment Tonight of Brown's rumored new boyfriend Adam Woolard during a Feb. 9 interview. "Good-looking guy, so I'm happy for her."

Despite fans hoping Cameron and Brown would re-unite, it seems as though the two really are just friends. "We just cared for each other as people," Cameron said of his relationship with Brown. "We want each other to be the best person we can be. If that's being happy with other people then that's what we want."

Rumors of Brown dating Woolard, a model, first started swirling in January. During a Feb. 2 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cameron's bestie/Brown's pal/current Bachelor Matt James said he'd actually met Woolard. "I couldn't approve more," he said of Brown's new man. "I actually had a chance to meet him, and he's incredible." He went on to say he actually thinks the rumored new relationship might help fans get over the hope of Brown and Cameron rekindling their romance. "He's a really good guy, and I'm excited for Hannah and Tyler [Cameron] because I think people can see they can co-exist," James explained. "They can be happy with people that aren't Tyler and Hannah."

As for Cameron's own life, he's rumored to be dating model Camila Kendra. But he wasn't exactly down to spill the tea during his Entertainment Tonight interview. "I keep that world private," he told the publication of his love life, adding that "there are just things I want to do for myself and work life and construction that I am excited about. That really has my focus right now. I am extremely happy. Things are going great right now. I am pushing myself in new ways and am excited to see what has all come out of it."

If you noticed being the next Bachelor was missing from his list of things he's currently focused on, that's because going on the show is not a priority for the Florida native. "I got so many things that I'm trying to do for myself and get myself where I want to be in life. That's not really a thought right now," he said. "It would be an honor of course — I think being the Bachelor is a fantastic thing — but I'm very happy with what I got going on in my life right now. I just want to build on that and see where that goes."

So, it looks like Bachelor Nation fans won't be seeing Cameron as a lead any time in the near future. But, hey. At least he's happy!