TWICE's Dahyun's Hair Evolution Is As Beautiful As A Rainbow

There's a reason everyone is so dang fascinated with K-Pop visuals. The genre takes every aspect of visual storytelling to the next level. From the music videos and choreography to the fashion and hair, literally everything is next-level gorgeous. Take TWICE, for example. Made of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu, the K-Pop girl group formed on the reality competition show Sixteen and have released bop after bop ever since. TWICE changes up their style with each era, but whether their concept is cute with vibrant hair colors and preppy 'fits, or mature with bold makeup and dark ensembles, the women of TWICE make it work flawlessly every time. ONCE have seen the members go through some big changes in their appearance. TWICE's Dahyun's hair evolution is especially a sight to see because it's as beautiful as a rainbow.

Dahyun, aka Princess Charming, has a bright and colorful hair evolution that matches perfectly with her adventurous personality. One day, you'll see Dahyun rocking snow-white hair and, the next, she'll be rocking purple, because she's confident and isn't afraid to take risks. Dahyun's styles and colors are totally unpredictable and that's what makes her hair evolution so fascinating. So, buckle up! This is going to be a wild ride through Dahyun's hair history!