Tweets About Twitter’s 280 Character Limit Roll Out Are Hilariously Overwhelmed
Only god knows why, but Twitter has officially decided to roll out 280-character tweets for all its users. The social media company made the announcement on Nov. 7, probably expecting cheers. And they got some. But for everyone else this is a horrible idea. And now, many people are complaining by, what else, tweeting about Twitter's 280-character limit.
Twitter rolled out the increased character limit on Tuesday after testing it with select users in September.
In a September blog post about the decision, Twitter Product Manager Aliza Rosen stated that the initial 140-character limit was an arbitrary number that had outlived its usefulness. She wrote,
It was met with, some, uh mixed responses. To say the least.
While some of the line break jokes were fun, for the most part, the longer tweets disrupted the aesthetic appeal of the medium. Eighty-tweet threads on SOME GAME THEORY aside, one of the beautiful things about Twitter is the required brevity. Can you say what you want to say in 140 characters?
Either way, it seems like it was popular enough to make a full rollout.
Some people are excited.
I feel so liberated.— High Quality Person (@Rosserator) November 7, 2017
Going from 140 to 280 characters is like going from a twin size mattress to a queen size mattress. There is so much space for ACTIVITIES AND LONG WINDED POLITICALLY CHARGED TWITTER RANTS THAT ARE SURE TO COME AND CLOG UP OUR COLLECTIVE TWITTER FEEDS.
Just look at this madness.
I love having the new 280 characters limit— ⚡Zᴏᴏᴍ⚡ (@Fuumar) November 7, 2017
I love having the new 280 characters limit
I love having the new 280 characters limit
I love having the new 280 characters limit
I love having the new 280 characters limit
I love having the new 280 characters limit
I looooooooveeeee it😏 pic.twitter.com/DDFfeydsEz
Me attempting to draft up a good 280-character tweet to share with my friends: pic.twitter.com/82NzrHNzhD— Josh (@joshgetsit) November 7, 2017
Linguistics Twitter is here for 280.
That's it, I've figured out what New Twitter is good for— Gretchen McCulloch (@GretchenAMcC) November 7, 2017
θætsɪt aɪv fɪgɚd ʌwt wʌt nju twɪɾɚ ɪz gʊd fɔɹ
deix.distal=copula.3sg pron.3sg.neut pron.1sg=have figure-past.par interrog.inanimate New Twitter [proper noun] copula.3sg good for
Voilà, j'ai découvert le but de New Twitter
But not everyone is on board.
If you ask, well, a lot of people, 280 characters not only defeats the purpose — how to convey your message succinctly and creatively — of Twitter, but also takes it to an extreme degree.
Why not, say, 160 characters? I would even take 180 characters. But doubling the number of allowable characters to 280 per tweet will just lead to madness. Doubly-boring, doubly-rude, doubly-harass-y madness.
It's just hard to justify 280 characters.
Reading your extra 140 characters is emotional labor.— Caitlin Abber (@everydaycaitlin) November 7, 2017
Me trying to take up 280 characters pic.twitter.com/pLhnVe3DrI— The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) November 7, 2017
Acrostic about the dumb new character limit for your pleasure?
T oo many— eve peyser (@evepeyser) November 7, 2017
W hat's even the point
O ne hundred forty too many
H ow dumb
U ndo this
N o thanks
D on't
R econsider
E xclude me from this narrative
D on't
A wful
N o.
D umb
E vil
I dk
G ood riddance
H ell
T witter's over
Y ou ever think to ask a user of this website if they want this
I can finally finish my 140 character tweets that were cut off.— Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) November 7, 2017
(Woman kisses a frog. The frog turns into a man)
Man- Thanks for kissing me to break the spell!
Woman- I kissed you cuz I have a frog fetish
...
...
...
Man- So...
Woman- I gotta head out.
Man- Yeah, totally, me too.
.@OliviaSolon: "Has anyone seen a good 280 character tweet?"— Julia Carrie Wong (@juliacarriew) November 7, 2017
Me: "No"@SamTLevin: "I have."
Me: "Which?"@SamTLevin: "The one where the guy went 'gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay'"
Twitter has already given mansplainers too much power, and now they can just go on and on and on. And on and on.
noooooo twitter look what you’ve done pic.twitter.com/4i4cZz1Oxr— Natalie Shure (@nataliesurely) November 7, 2017
The world's greatest literary Twitter account, Melville House, used 280 to the fullest.
But still. hated. it.
books books books books books books books books books books books books books books books books books books books books books books books books books books books books books books books books books books books books books books books books books books— Melville House (@melvillehouse) November 7, 2017
that's too many
this sucks
Honestly, whoever runs @melvillehouse needs a raise. And also to call me asap, because I want to be friends.
nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo— Melville House (@melvillehouse) November 7, 2017
BuzzFeed also read Twitter.
if you think 280 characters is exciting, try reading a book— BuzzFeed Books (@BuzzFeedBooks) November 7, 2017
(Get it? They read... Twitter... about reading...?)
Some just got right to the point.
And just look at all these funny tweets. Well under 280 characters. Brevity is the soul of wit, etc., etc.
140 4 life— Adam Wilson (@theleanover) November 7, 2017
I have joined the elite group of those with 280 characters and now would like to use this esteemed power to say this is stupid— Gianluca Russo (@G_Russo1) November 7, 2017
Using all 280 characters is like putting your airplane seat all the way back— Kath Barbadoro (@kathbarbadoro) November 7, 2017
Though, to be fair, one could argue that there are some good uses for 280 characters.
Wait why did Twitter give me 280 characters I literally have nothing to say that will fill that many characters this entire tweet is a testament to the fact that 280 characters is way too many characters I never asked for this and never would no one cares nothing even matters wow— Kellie Mejdrich (@kelmej) November 7, 2017
8===================================================================================================================================================================================================================================================================================D~~~— Madeleine Aggeler 💅 (@mmaggeler) November 7, 2017
And wouldn't somebody who had, say, 30 perms before in their life be well aware of this rule, and if in fact you weren't washing your hair as I suspect you weren't because your curls are still intact, wouldn't you have heard the gunshot, and if in fact you had heard the gunshot— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) November 7, 2017
Wow! 280 characters! Let me take this opportunity to urge you to call your local representatives and ask them to make another Tony Hawk game. The last one was a travesty and we cannot let the franchise be sullied. Please this is important do not let his legacy be tarnished— jacksfilms (@jacksfilms) November 7, 2017
In the criminal justice system, sexually based offenses are considered especially heinous. In New York City, the dedicated detectives who investigate these vicious felonies are members of an elite squad known as the Special Victims Unit. These are their stories. *DUN DUN*— Law and Order: SVU (@nbcsvu) November 7, 2017
As far as user experience, more room to complain to brands isn't really what Twitter users are looking for.
It's no secret that Twitter has a serious problem with bots — which is having very real geopolitical consequences, according to Quartz — that spread fake news and exacerbate partisan divides. The social media platform also has a problem with trolls, nasty little do-nothings who make it their mission to harass people — usually women, and especially women of color — into silence by using threats of violence and slurs.
So when Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey first announced the limited roll-out of 280-character tweets in September, he was met with demands for Twitter to instead do something about all of the bots and trolls and virulent racists who make the medium hell on earth for people every day.
"Ban nazis instead please," read tweet after tweet.
Bots get rid of the Bots— Michael D (@mjdibatt87) September 26, 2017
And Nazis get rid of those clowns 🤡— Michael D (@mjdibatt87) September 26, 2017
More white supremacists with more characters to harass and dox more people. You're doing horrible sweetie. https://t.co/z59FVYQ9YF— Evette Dionne 🤔 (@freeblackgirl) November 7, 2017
But it wasn't just Twitter's lack of response to trolls that people were addressing. A lot of users also demanded the ability to edit instead of more characters (which, admittedly, just gives you a bigger chance of f*cking up).
"Edit has 4 characters. Can we start there instead?" one user asked.
Even Chrissy Teigen got in on the roast.
I have not even heard of one person complain about character limit. who is telling you this? they suck. tell them to find a message board.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 27, 2017
I mean, sure, we could theoretically just leave, but complaining about Twitter on Twitter is peak Twitter. Because it is so dumb and yet necessary and we are all trapped in a prison of our own making.
So if you ask me, this new character limit could mean goodbye to what was once home of some of the cleverest people on the world wide web. Twitter is for self-loathing and short jokes, not Kerouacian ramblings. DISAGREE? DON'T @ ME.