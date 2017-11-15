Tweets About Steve Mnuchin & Louise Linton’s Photo With A Sheet Of Cash Are Pure Fire

The Trump administration gets a lot of flak for being out-of-touch with regular Americans. After all, this is the wealthiest administration in U.S. history. And a photo op at the Treasury on Nov. 15 didn't help matters: Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and wife Louise Linton's photo with cash has landed them in hot water.

According to CNN, Mnuchin and wife Linton visited the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, to celebrate the fact that Mnuchin's signature will be on the new printing of $1 bills, along with U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza. The bills should start circulating in December.

An exciting moment, for sure — especially given that, according to the Federal Reserve, 11.7 billion $1 bills were in circulation last year. And in fiscal year 2016, the Treasury's Bureau of Engraving and Printing printed 2.45 billion notes. So, yeah, I'd be stoked if my li'l scribble were about to be printed and circulated to the tune of a few billion times.

The problem with the photos, though?

Well, Mnuchin and Linton looked a bit... cartoonish. Holding a big sheet of money and posing like true Batman villains, Mnuchin and Linton did no favors for the Trump administration's reputation for being a bunch of out-of-touch billionaires.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin his wife Louise Linton look at the first currency notes bearing his and U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza's signatures, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) in Washington. (AP Photo/@Jacquelyn_M) pic.twitter.com/UKdBbEvYpF — Michael B Kelley (@MichaelBKelley) November 15, 2017

Honestly, the pair look a bit like robber barons in a cheeky cartoon world where their plans always involve laughing deviously in a mahogany-coated office. While Mnuchin himself almost looks like a normal high-level government employee posing for an awkward photo op, it's Linton's blue steel gaze at the camera and her loving half-laugh in the second photo that really drives home the whole captains-of-industry vibe. I mean, just look at the way she's looking at that sheet of bills.

But anyways, the internet had a lot to say about the optics. Because of course.

I mean, honestly, Linton looks like she just bought the Treasury.

Mnuchin: We need to fight the perception that we're just a couple of out-of-touch plutocrats

Treasury PR person: Hold on boss I've got just the thing pic.twitter.com/uFT2vGzujw — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) November 15, 2017

“What on Earth are THOSE???”



“These are what the poors use to buy disposable ponchos and cigarettes, Snookums.” pic.twitter.com/zaA5dWj4OD — Copy McPasty, Writer (@KashannKilson) November 15, 2017

Why do Louise Linton and Steve Mnuchin look like they're on the way to close down an orphanage? pic.twitter.com/s3zyAHQhch — Mike Beauvais, Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire (@MikeBeauvais) November 15, 2017

Find someone who looks at you the way Louise Linton looks at Steve Mnuchin holding a sheet of dollar bills with his name on them pic.twitter.com/3fGXmJti6c — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) November 15, 2017

All Louise Linton needs now is an opera length cigarette holder and a full length Dalmatian coat. pic.twitter.com/1zzji3g8CL — Hunter (@huntrgathrr) November 15, 2017

"Mrs. Linton, after that Instagram post your public image is on a par with that of Leona Helmsley"



"Hold this flute of champagne that is worth more than you will make in your entire miserable life" - Louise Linton pic.twitter.com/byHSCKYIPM — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) November 15, 2017

Why do Treasury Sec Mnuchin and his wife insist on posing for photos that make them look like Bond villains? pic.twitter.com/2auZr3LGoP — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) November 15, 2017

If they're Bond villains, she's the mastermind, and he's the dullard errand boy.

The gloves, the Blue Steel gaze! Only way this could be worse would be if Linton and Mnuchin were lighting cigars with flaming dollar bills. pic.twitter.com/72KVMUT1fh — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) November 15, 2017

God bless Louise Linton, who even after one of the worst PR disasters of the year is unable to stop dressing like a Disney villain. pic.twitter.com/dcmtDNGQyS — Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) November 15, 2017

This isn't the first time the couple has been reamed for seeming out-of-touch. Back in August, Linton posted an Instagram post — complete with tags of the #designer #clothes she was wearing — in which she and Mnuchin were deplaning from a government jet after visiting Kentucky for meetings and the solar eclipse.

When an Oregonian woman commented, "Glad we could pay for your little getaway #deplorable," Linton went ballistic.

Her wall of text included the following comment:

cute!....Aw!! Did you think this was a personal trip?! Adorable! Do you think the US govt paid for our honeymoon or personal travel?! Lololol

Louise Linton, wife of US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, just turned her Instagram private after posting this (h/t @skenigsberg) pic.twitter.com/beakVnAhhu — Margarita Noriega (@margarita) August 22, 2017

Ironically, Mnuchin was also the subject of an ethics inquiry this summer after he reportedly requested to use a government jet — for his and Linton's honeymoon.

So, needless to say, watching two disgustingly rich people pose with a sheet of dollar bills like they just pulled off the heist of the century, one could argue, warrants some humor.

Then again, it's all fun and games making fun of how tone deaf these photos are — until you remember what's really at stake.

Just a friendly reminder that the GOP wants to raise taxes on the middle class & take health insurance away from millions of Americans so people like Louise Linton and Steve Mnuchin can get a tax cut. pic.twitter.com/TbBG2dcWsx — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) November 15, 2017

Mnuchin's net worth is "as high as $500 million — on top of which he has pulled in recent additional income of nearly $70 million," according to Fortune. The extremely wealthy Treasury Secretary has been instrumental in the push for Trump's tax reform plan, which, if passed, would include massive tax cuts for the wealthy. The reform plan which Mnuchin is pushing would additionally eliminate the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate, according to CNN, kicking 13 million people off of health care.

Which means that the tax reform plan he is helping to push would almost certainly give him a substantial tax cut, while leaving regular Americans footing the bill.

The impact of the corporate tax cut/health care repeal all in one place.



Please share if useful. pic.twitter.com/BP0aw5iccY — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) November 15, 2017

So, yeah, it's fun to make fun of two people who have probably never even touched a dollar bill before. But it's also important to keep in mind what's at stake when someone who finds dollar bills delightful rather than essential is in charge.