Tweets About Starbucks' Zombie Frappuccino Will Make You Scream For A Taste

Zombies have never really taken up a large portion of my daily thoughts. That is until today, when I learned that Starbucks released a limited-time Zombie Frappuccino. Now, I can think of nothing else except the sweet, sweet taste of the undead (there's no way to make that not sound creepy). Apparently, Twitter is all about this spooky beverage, and these tweets about Starbucks' Zombie Frappuccino will show you just how excited Twitter is about this Halloween treat.

If you're not yet caught up on what the Zombie Frappuccino is, I'll go over the most important details. As with most treasured sips, this is a limited-time drink offering, and it will be available from Oct. 26 until Oct. 31 (or while supplies last). Before you head to your car to make sure you get in on Starbucks' latest Halloween offering, you might want to know what kind of flavor the Zombie Frappuccino has going on.

You'll be pleasantly surprised when you find out that the Zombie Frappuccino was inspired by caramel dipped apples. Your green-hued blended beverage will also be topped with pink whipped cream "brains" and a red mocha drizzle. Intrigued? Well, join the party, because Twitter is screaming its praise for the Zombie Frappuccino.

It's already waking the undead (or very sleepy) Starbucks loyalists.

😱😱😱😱 I was going to go back to sleep, but I just got back in my car 🚗 Starbucks here I come. — Jenn (@Bunnyy67) October 26, 2017

It's nice to know that you can count on the Zombie Frappuccino to be there for you (while supplies last).

Starbucks knows that it can be tough to keep your mind on the road when you've got zombies on the brain, so they did their best to put this commenter at ease.

Drive safe. The Zombie Frappuccino will be waiting for you! — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) October 26, 2017

If you're using your head, then you always choose brains for breakfast.

Starbucks seems to agree with this choice of morning meal.

Nothing like brains in the morning! — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) October 26, 2017

This may happen when you get too excited about sipping the chilly brains of the undead.

When i Drink some ZombieFrappuccino it gives me "BRAIN"Freeze — ♡xXApple_AppleX3♡ (@rainbowmixxie12) October 26, 2017

Nothing better than a glowing review straight from the source.

Baristas always know what's best for you.

I work for Starbucks it's good it taste like an apple jolley rancher — The MonaLisa (@prettyllexie) October 26, 2017

Seriously, what did we do right to deserve baristas? Look at that artwork!

So I couldn’t sleep so I drew this sign for work. @starbucks Zombie Frappuccino 💀👻🎃 pic.twitter.com/UrxDdAwNYY — Grey (@Grethelephant) October 24, 2017

It's always nice to have something delicious to look forward to.

YAS I HAVE TO TRY IT OMG!! But, I’ll get it after school😂 — Katelyn (@lupkatelyn) October 26, 2017

Starbucks knows that the best reward for studying hard is ice cold brains.

We'll keep the brains on ice until you get out. 😊 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) October 26, 2017

You'll likely follow the lead of this commenter after reading all about the Zombie Frappuccino.

I mean, how could you resist?

Can't resist, will be trying it today #zombiefrappuccino — Yamili Saucedo (@yamsss) October 26, 2017

People are serious about getting their hands on this concoction ASAP.

Like, all-caps serious.

I swear im getting that today. I AM. I AM. I WANNA TRY IT — stacie 🕸 • wdw (@shookclaytonn) October 26, 2017

Starbucks is here to make sure you act fast before this drink gets away from you.

I'm pretty sure my life will be in shambles if I don't get one today.

You will. You will. You will try it! Just make sure you get it before it shambles back to the graveyard. 🙀 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) October 26, 2017

It's clear to see that Twitter is very much here for this seasonal drink. Really, though, how could you not be excited about a Zombie Frappuccino that is topped off with pink brains? It's the perfect complement to a holiday that's devoted to brining the the big time scares.

The only thing scary about this drink is the possibility that you might not get a taste if you wait too long to try it. So, make sure you're not moving like a zombie when it comes time to get in line to for this caramel apple flavored drink offering. Putting a little pep in your step will benefit you greatly when it comes to making sure the Zombie Frappuccino makes an appearance in your Instagram feed.

If you want to invite more scary sips to your culinary monster mash (and Instagram story), Starbucks also brought back a Halloween favorite from last year. For something that you can really sink your fangs into, order up a Frappula Frappuccino. If you want to double your Halloween spirit by ordering both of these limited-time Frappuccinos, go ahead and share one with your best Halloween-loving pal. Or not... sometimes it's every zombie for themselves, right?

