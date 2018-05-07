Now that Rihanna has made her Met Gala debut, is it too soon for me to say that everyone else can go home? She seriously slayed my entire existence and I can't deal with anything else. Even the tweets about Rihanna's 2018 Met Gala agree with me.

On May 7, celebrities made their way to New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art for the annual Met Gala, serving their best looks along this year's theme ""Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." Rihanna, specifically, is known for living up to the theme — no matter how far-fetched it may seem — and this year, she didn't disappoint one bit. The Fenty Beauty mogul showed up wearing a bedazzled Maison Margiela Artisanal gown by John Galliano, according to Vogue, that she paired with a matching papal mitre and necklace, and I just wanna know: what Pope? Can the real one please stand up?

Twitter users could not get over Rih's look.

One user tweeted that he was too weakened by the slay to even move, and the comment honestly could not be more spot-on.

Another Twitter user wrote, "Rihanna just does what she has to do and makes it look easy. Nice to see everyone else try. It’s been fun," and honestly, same.

Now for the look itself: I present to you Pope Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

At first, I was shook by her gown — like I wasn't supposed to like it. But please Rih, take your embellished Louboutin's off my neck so I can breathe for one sec!!! I love this look so much!

More to come.