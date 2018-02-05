Super Bowl commercials are basically the only reason to watch basic cable these days. Companies pay a heft figure to run their ads during this gigantic event. As always, Doritos brought the heat (literally) with their hilarious ad featuring Peter Dinklage rapping. You read that right. Dinklage spit some mad rhymes to promote Doritos Blaze. Honestly, it's amazing and fans agree. Tweets about Peter Dinklage rapping prove that it's the best commercial... probably ever.

A few days before the Super Bowl, Doritos and Mountain Dew started releasing teaser ads to get everyone excited about the impending heat they were going to bring during Super Bowl Sunday. Fans raved, and couldn't wait to see what was next.

The first ad released starts with Dinklage in a darkened room. He takes a bite of a Dorito and things light up, so to speak. Flames start shooting out of the fireplace behind him and around the room as he raps Busta Rhymes' "Look At Me Now."

I know Dinklage is lip-syncing in the commercial, but he's definitely keeping up with the quick lyrics. OK, Peter, I see you. The unbelievably fast lyrics that Busta Rhymes is rapping in Verse 3 of "Look At Me Now" read,

‘Cause I'm feelin' like I’m runnin'/And I'm feelin' like I gotta get away, get away, get away/Better know that I don't and I won't ever stop/‘Cause you know I gotta win everyday-day/See, they really really wanna pop me/Just know that you will never flop me/And I know that I can be a little cocky/You ain't never gonna stop me/Everytime I come, a n**** gotta set it/Then I gotta go, and then I gotta get it/Then I gotta blow, and then I gotta show that/Any little thing that n**** think that he be doin'/‘Cause it doesn't matter, ‘cause I'm gonna da-da-da-da

The commercial ends with #SpitFire because that's exactly what Dinklage did. He spit fire. DO YOU GET IT? Oh, and the Doritos must be pretty spicy, too.

DORITOS BLAZE vs. MTN DEW ICE on YouTube

Twitter exploded with love for Dinklage and his amazing rap skillz.

Actually, what's more valuable than gold? THAT'S PETER DINKLAGE RAPPING.

Watching Dinklage rap is the equivalent to living your best life.

Solid work this year Doritos and Mountain Dew. Solid work.

The ad was butted up with Mountain Dew Ice. In the commercial, Morgan Freeman counters Dinklage's flames with icy frost and lays down Missy Elliott's "Get Ur Freak On." The lyrics Freeman sings from Verse 1 read,

Quiet! (Shhh)/I told y'all m*therf***ers, y'all can't stop me now/Listen to me now, I'm lastin' twenty rounds/And if you want me (n****) then come on, get me now/Is you with me now? Then biggie, biggie bounce/I know you dig the way I sw-sw-switch my style/Holla

Obviously, viewers went nuts over this creative ad and the use of icons like Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman. Mixing in Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott was just the icing on the cake (seasoning on the Doritos?).

Doritos always produces popular Super Bowl commercials, but they have definitely topped themselves this year, according to fans.

This ad was one of many that was released before the actual Super Bowl aired. Whether it was to cause a buzz or take the pressure off holding your pee during the four hour game, it caused A LOT of people to have eyes on Dinklage and Freeman.

DORITOS BLAZE vs. MTN DEW ICE on YouTube

Obviously, it's impossible to not like these ads. Every year is a competition for best Super Bowl commercial. Is it possible Doritos and Mountain Dew will take the cake this year? IT'S PETER DINKLAGE AND MORGAN FREEMAN RAPPING, FOR CRYING OUT LOUD. They have won bragging rights forever. Whoever is at Doritos and Mountain Dew making these decisions, keep being you.

