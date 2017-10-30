Elite Daily
Elsa/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Tweets About Paul Manafort & Rick Gates' Charges In Trump Russia Investigation Show A Lot Of Cheering

Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 marked the first charges in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's possible connection to the Trump campaign. Paul Manafort and Rick Gates were indicted, and Manafort turned himself in on shortly after the charges were announced on Monday morning. The charges against President Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort were approved on Friday, Oct. 27 by a federal grand jury in Washington. Once the news hit, Twitter was quick to jump in, and these tweets about Paul Manafort and Rick Gates' charges in the Trump-Russia investigation show that many people are thrilled to hear the news.

According to the Department of Justice, Manafort has been indicted on 12 counts by the Department of Justice. Among the 12 counts, he's been charged with conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principle, and false statements. Manafort is likely the name you're most familiar with in this case. The other individual, Gates, according to ABC News, worked for Manafort in his international firm. His ties to the Trump campaign include spearheading the operations for the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in July 2016. He also served as the deputy chairman on the 2017 Presidential Inauguration Committee, according to ABC News.

Immediately, the gravity of these high-profile arrests was highlighted.

Many people brought this August 2016 tweet from Sean Hannity back to the forefront.

The Department of Justice is definitely not underestimating Manafort.

Referring to Hannity's tweet, this commenter noticed that "This tweet aged well."

Like a fine wine.

Coverage of the news by different networks was duly noted.

Perhaps Fox News just misspelled "indictment"?

Maybe Fox News is referring to the DOJ charging Manafort with conspiracy against the United States?

Doesn't sound very patriotic to me.

Turmp hasn't officially responded to the Manafort charges yet, but that won't stop people from predicting what he might have to say.

Some think Trump supporters will be looking for that ever-elusive Hillary Clinton-Manafort connection.

Twitter seems to think that Republicans will focus on anything but the Manafort indictment.

Some noted that the specific term of collusion was not found in the charges.

Others shed light on why that might be the case.

Oh, I guess the Trump-Manafort connection isn't that close.

Just to be clear, sarcasm can live on Twitter.

As the news continues to break surrounding the 12 counts in the indictment of Manafort by the DOJ, there will continue to be reactions all over Twitter.

According to CNN News, Manafort and Gates are due to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. EST.

This statement from a source close to the White House reportedly called Manafort a "bad guy."

That's when the question of why you'd hire a "bad guy" to run your campaign was immediately posed.

Hayes also reminded us that Trump was the "Law and Order" candidate.

Nancy Pelosi commented on the indictment, and pushed for further action.

Her call is for an "outside, fully independent investigation" with the hope to "expose Russian meddling in our election and the involvement of Trump officials."

This statement from Pelosi is an important one to remind people that the goal of these kinds of investigations is to figure out how and why allegedly Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and more importantly, to prevent it from happening again.

Since the counts of the Manafort indictment were just released this morning, Oct. 30, there is a lot to sort through before any real answers regarding any alleged Trump-Russia collusion come to light. In review, there are 12 current counts in the indictment against Manafort and Gates, and among them are conspiracy against the United States and money laundering.