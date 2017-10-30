Tweets About Paul Manafort & Rick Gates' Charges In Trump Russia Investigation Show A Lot Of Cheering

Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 marked the first charges in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's possible connection to the Trump campaign. Paul Manafort and Rick Gates were indicted, and Manafort turned himself in on shortly after the charges were announced on Monday morning. The charges against President Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort were approved on Friday, Oct. 27 by a federal grand jury in Washington. Once the news hit, Twitter was quick to jump in, and these tweets about Paul Manafort and Rick Gates' charges in the Trump-Russia investigation show that many people are thrilled to hear the news.

According to the Department of Justice, Manafort has been indicted on 12 counts by the Department of Justice. Among the 12 counts, he's been charged with conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principle, and false statements. Manafort is likely the name you're most familiar with in this case. The other individual, Gates, according to ABC News, worked for Manafort in his international firm. His ties to the Trump campaign include spearheading the operations for the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in July 2016. He also served as the deputy chairman on the 2017 Presidential Inauguration Committee, according to ABC News.

The former campaign manager of the current President of the United States has been arrested.



For a first round arrest, this one is big. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 30, 2017

Many people brought this August 2016 tweet from Sean Hannity back to the forefront.

.@newtgingrich: "Nobody should underestimate how much Paul Manafort did to really help get this [Trump] campaign to where it is right now." — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 20, 2016

Referring to Hannity's tweet, this commenter noticed that "This tweet aged well."

Coverage of the news by different networks was duly noted.

Let’s check the networks:



MSNBC - Indictments

CNN - Indictments

CBS- Indictments

Fox - replay of inauguration #Mueller #ManafortMonday — Tweets by Collin™ (@TweetsByCollin) October 30, 2017

Maybe Fox News is referring to the DOJ charging Manafort with conspiracy against the United States?

Interesting screenshots from Big 3 right now as Paul Manafort surrenders. Check out Fox. pic.twitter.com/yBSLzJees8 — Rebecca (@428Becca) October 30, 2017

Turmp hasn't officially responded to the Manafort charges yet, but that won't stop people from predicting what he might have to say.

Hey look, it's Paul Manafort with some people we'll soon hear have never met him pic.twitter.com/2Ty9jeYpvd — michael f (@bunkosquad) October 30, 2017

Some think Trump supporters will be looking for that ever-elusive Hillary Clinton-Manafort connection.

Trump supporters desperately trying to find photos of Hillary Clinton w/ Paul Manafort, so they can blame this on her like everything else. pic.twitter.com/YNrDmKFLOE — Brandon Besserer (@BrandonBesserer) October 30, 2017

Twitter seems to think that Republicans will focus on anything but the Manafort indictment.

Republicans trying to connect the Manafort indictment to Uranium One pic.twitter.com/qPLlWa1MOW — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) October 30, 2017

Some noted that the specific term of collusion was not found in the charges.

The indictment of Manafort and Gates is damning on their financial dealings, but it makes no mention of Trump, collusion or the campaign — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) October 30, 2017

Others shed light on why that might be the case.

There is no crime called “collusion.” Much the way the Mafia mostly went down for tax evasion, that’s the way these prosecutions work. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) October 30, 2017

Oh, I guess the Trump-Manafort connection isn't that close.

Remember, Trump barely knows Manafort. Manafort only lives in his building, ran his campaign, & continued to advise him in the White House. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) October 30, 2017

Just to be clear, sarcasm can live on Twitter.

As the news continues to break surrounding the 12 counts in the indictment of Manafort by the DOJ, there will continue to be reactions all over Twitter.

According to CNN News, Manafort and Gates are due to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. EST.

Ex-Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and his ally Rick Gates will appear in court at 1:30 pm ET. Follow updates: https://t.co/8I4iMj2NjV pic.twitter.com/zupFCTfOSt — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) October 30, 2017

This statement from a source close to the White House reportedly called Manafort a "bad guy."

Source close to WH tells @saramurray “These guys were bad guys when they started, they were bad guys when they left,"not related to campaign — Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) October 30, 2017

That's when the question of why you'd hire a "bad guy" to run your campaign was immediately posed.

bad guys when they started AND WHEN YOU HIRED THEM TO RUN A PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN https://t.co/NkyWsjpW30 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 30, 2017

Hayes also reminded us that Trump was the "Law and Order" candidate.

Remember Donald Trump was and is the Law and Order candidate. He and his movement care about following the law. That's what it's all about. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 30, 2017

Nancy Pelosi commented on the indictment, and pushed for further action.

Pelosi: "We still need an outside, fully independent investigation to expose Russia’s meddling... and the involvement of Trump officials." pic.twitter.com/v7DMy8pa4t — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) October 30, 2017

Her call is for an "outside, fully independent investigation" with the hope to "expose Russian meddling in our election and the involvement of Trump officials."

This statement from Pelosi is an important one to remind people that the goal of these kinds of investigations is to figure out how and why allegedly Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and more importantly, to prevent it from happening again.

Since the counts of the Manafort indictment were just released this morning, Oct. 30, there is a lot to sort through before any real answers regarding any alleged Trump-Russia collusion come to light. In review, there are 12 current counts in the indictment against Manafort and Gates, and among them are conspiracy against the United States and money laundering.