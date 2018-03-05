Elite Daily
Tweets About Khloe Kardashian Having A Girl Will Make You So Excited For Her

By
Khloé Kardashian is the last Kardashian-Jenner sister to give birth, making 2018 the year of the reality baby. Kim welcomed her third child, Chicago, in January. We all met Kylie's first baby, Stormi Webster, in February. Now, we're waiting on Khloé to welcome her little bundle of joy into the world. On the Season 14 finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloé gave us more info on her upcoming newborn. Khloé revealed she's having a baby girl and Twitter is lit with excitement.

Khloé first unveiled the news about her new bundle of joy via Instagram on Dec. 20. She shook us all to our core when she posted a black-and-white photo of herself in a Calvin Klein sports bra with Tristan Thompson's hands wrapped around her precious baby bump. The caption of the glamorous photo said,

Thompson and Kardashian are due to have their first child together. Rumors about the two dating started swirling in August of 2016, and they have been together ever since. In fact, Khloé divulged that she knew Thompson was "the one" very early on in their relationship.

In a message she penned to readers on her app, Kardashian answered the question "How did you know Tristan was the one?," by saying,

She continued,

And now, Kardashian and Thompson are adding to their family. When Khloé announced the sex of her baby, Twitter couldn't help but chime in.

Khloé also confirmed the news in a tweet, and shared her excitement:

Here's the full KUWTK clip:

Congratulations to Khloé, Tristan, and the Kardashian/Thompson families!