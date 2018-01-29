Tweets About Khalid's Best New Artist Grammys Snub Prove Fans Are Beyond Pissed

The Grammys gathers musicians, artists, and songwriters from different genres in one star-studded evening of greatness. And as anxiously as we watch our TV screens, it doesn't even amount to the jitters actually inside Madison Square Garden tonight. The nominees for Best New Artist for the 60th Grammys were: Alessia Cara, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Julia Michaels, and SZA. Alessia Cara ended up sealing the deal as the Best New Artist Winner and she was shaking at the mic during her speech.

The singer mentioned how she would rehearse winning a Grammy when she was younger, but actually winning was a totally new experience for her. As any of us can attest to, shower rehearsals for winning any award are definitely different than the real thing. The artist went on to thank her family who has been supporting her since day one.

Twitter wasn't really having it though, and immediately after the announcement of Best New Artist, people vented about Khalid being snubbed.

Seriously, people were pretty pissed and did not hold back their feels.

Of course, everyone should try to be a good sport about the decision because ultimately, someone AKA Alessia Cara, is experiencing a milestone in her career. It's a big deal and even if people have opposing views on who should have won, you can't overlook that this is an incredibly awesome award for a new artist.

Watching an artist win this specific award is a little bit different than the other 84 categories of the Grammys. It's like watching someone for the first time get acknowledged for a passion they have likely worked their butts off to make it come true on a much bigger scale. At the Grammys last year in Los Angeles, Chance The Rapper was the Best New Artist Winner, although his first mix tape dates back to 2012. He was also nominated for seven categories total during the 59th Grammys.

The Best New Artist Award is meant to be given to an artist or group who has released marvelous work during the eligible time frame. It's not so cut and dry, though. There's a specific definition that classifies a "new artist." According to the Grammys website,

... a "new artist" is defined for the GRAMMY process as any performing artist or established performing group who releases, during the eligibility year, the recording that first establishes the public identity of that artist or established group as a performer.

The concept is that the artist has definitely arrived on the scene and has made a notable mark that has given us a perspective of their sound and identity. The rules for this specific category are certainly confusing, especially if you consider that an artist can be disqualified from being nominated for the Best New Artist category because of one particular rule. The Grammys website explains,

A GRAMMY nomination in a performance category in a prior year disqualifies an artist from competing in [Best New Artist] category, unless the nomination came from a single or a guest spot on another artist's recording, and the artist hadn't yet released a full album.

So, yes, there are certainly rules to this process, but it hasn't stopped the Grammys from having the Best New Artist category since the 2nd Grammy Awards in 1959 when Bobby Darin took on the title. And this category has crowned winners such as The Beatles, Mariah Carey, and Sam Smith. It's an incredible milestone for artists establishing themselves in the music industry. Whether you are simply nominated or actually win, you still get to add Grammy nominated or Grammy award winning, to your title.