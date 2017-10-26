Tweets About Ivanka Trump’s Spotify Playlist Are Both Fascinated & Grossed Out
It's hard to really get below the surface of Ivanka Trump. She's always very poised, very shiny, and sounds like a well-trained masseuse when she talks. So, imagine the world's surprise and delight when the first daughter (accidentally?) publicly published her recent Spotify playlist, giving an unfiltered look at what happens when the cameras turn off, and powder pink dress gets folded neatly away in a drawer. Tweets about Ivanka Trump's Spotify playlist run the gambit between sheer disgust and total joy.
On Oct. 25, a Huffington Post reporter uncovered a playlist created by Trump, featuring five songs. The title of of the list is a super inconspicuous "991122," making it all the more apparent that Trump hadn't exactly created this mix for public viewing.
Annnnd (*drum roll*) those songs are:
- "All of Me" by John Legend
- "Ordinary People" by John Legend
- "When I Was Your Man" by Bruno Mars
- "You're Beautiful" by James Blunt
- "When We Were Young" by Adele
Pretty depressing stuff, huh? I mean, "All of Me" is definitely a beautiful love song, but the rest are the kind of the break-up anthems you listen to while crying and questioning all of your life choices. Huffington Post writer Ashley Feinberg suggested that the playlist might have been created for Trump and Jared Kushner's Oct. 25 wedding anniversary night. That makes things even more confusing and sad.
The internet had similar feelings.
I am pretty sure I found Jared and Ivanka’s anniversary sex playlist https://t.co/ksFuahEzdU— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) October 25, 2017
Some felt like the whole thing was TMI.
Our office's reaction to this story has made me want to become smaller and smaller until I disappear all together.— Annie Sh🎃up (@anneshoup) October 25, 2017
You beautiful terrible monster.— Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) October 25, 2017
October 25, 2017
October 25, 2017
Others had some pretty specific feedback as to what songs should actually be on there.
shocking lack of enrique iglesias— Zedward Tweeterhands (@ZeddRebel) October 25, 2017
Odd that Savage Garden’s Truly Madly Deeply didn’t make the cut— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 25, 2017
If it doesn't contain the national anthem they're not true patriots— Eitan of Ghosts (@AnotherEitan) October 25, 2017
This is bullshit, where is Ed Sheeran? pic.twitter.com/EpnWQTqbq5— Scary Snap or w/e (@snapwilson) October 25, 2017
All this needs is the smooth blandness of some classic DMB to make its vanilla dullness complete.— Burt Likko (@burtlikko) October 25, 2017
Many, many felt the need to apologize to John Legend.
omg @johnlegend @chrissyteigen i'm so sorry— s🎃phie hirsh (@maynotbecool) October 25, 2017
I'm pretty sure @johnlegend was having a great day until you found this.— Hooks ☠️ (@hoooks) October 25, 2017
I wish @johnlegend could forbid this— Lauren Gold (@laurengmd) October 25, 2017
gross! @chrissyteigen you have any thoughts on John having the top song here?— Marshall Maher (@marvelle) October 25, 2017
Oh yeah, and when one Twitter user accused Feinberg of specifically targeting someone from the Trump administration, she hit back with this gem.
please god someone send me nancy pelosi’s sex playlist— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) October 25, 2017
Now, it's actually no secret that Trump and Kushner like themselves some pretty morbid music. Their wedding song was 'This Year's Love" by David Gray and, if you've never heard that one, here's a small sampling below:
Yeah, so any references to knives and torn hearts aren't really imagery you'd expect from a wedding song, but to each their own. We all have our things. I will listen to the Beauty and the Beast soundtrack everyday, 'til the day I die.
'This Year's Love" also made its way onto Trump and Kushner's birthing playlist as well. As Trump told fitpregnancy.com,
Unsurprisingly, Trump shares a very similar music taste with her father. In his book Think Like a Billionaire, the president wrote,
Oh, and Trump stands by his music taste — no matter what you think. He added,
You hear that, Ivanka? Whether that oddly morbid playlist was for a romantic evening with Jared, or winding down after a long day, you do you. In the meantime, so sorry, John Legend. Can't WAIT to hear your snarky tweet, Chrissy Teigen.