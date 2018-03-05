Rejoice! We can officially call Jordan Peele an Oscar winner. These tweets about Get Out winning an Oscar for Best Screenplay at the 2018 Academy Awards proves that the entire world is overjoyed.

While Peele may have three more nominations to look forward to tonight, at least he can check Best Screenplay off the list. The acclaimed film Get Out not only has secured itself a 99 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but its complex storyline has led to a talks of symbolism and multiple hidden meaning theories. There aren't many films that literally shake an entire industry, but judging from the reactions from audiences, Get Out did just that.

More to come.