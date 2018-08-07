The Bachelorette Season 14 finale had fans feeling all kinds of emotions, and as it is prone to do on Monday nights, Twitter was ablaze with comments about Becca Kufrin's relationships with her final two men, Blake Horstmann and Garrett Yrigoyen. Becca ultimately picked Garrett as the man to get down on one knee in the Maldives, and Twitter has some intense feels about the decision. Seeing as Garrett's off-screen past snuck its way into fans' perceptions this year, this is no surprise, but tweets about Garrett winning The Bachelorette have dominated the internet.

Social media hasn't exactly been Garrett's friend this season, as fans discovered soon after he earned Becca's first impression rose that he had a history of Instagram likes of photos mocking trans people, feminists, and Parkland shooting victims, among others. Garrett publicly apologized for the social media snafu, releasing a statement saying:

I am sorry to those who I offended, and I also take full responsibility for my 'likes' on Instagram that were hurtful and offensive... I have learned an extremely valuable lesson and am taking steps to grow, become more educated, and be a better version of myself. I am not perfect, and I will never be anywhere close, but now I will always be more informed and aware of what I am and supporting, not just on Instagram, but in life.

Since then, whether or not people had spoiled themselves about the season's ending, Bachelor Nation was never too fond of Garrett moving on in the competition each week of The Bachelorette. Before the finale even aired, viewers on Twitter were quick to share negative feelings about Garrett's status on the show.

Between Garrett's controversial social media use and his slightly sketchy explanations of how his short-lived marriage failed, fans weren't too keen on the idea of Becca picking him. However, when the season's finale episode began, the final two men's meetings with Becca's family put Garrett in an almost endearing light. He teared up when talking about Becca, which is usually a good sign of the strength of one's emotions, and Becca then cried when talking to her sister about Garrett. Blake didn't exactly inspire any sobfests, did he?

The Kufrins seemed to give Garrett a passing grade, but social media was a little tougher on him.

However, when Blake arrived first at the proposal site, it was clear that Garrett was the one. After seeing the pair's emotional connection during their last date, Twitter wasn't exactly thrilled about Garrett's win, but the general reaction quickly became a mixed bag.

After the proposal aired and Becca and Garrett debuted as a happy couple at After the Final Rose, some fans criticized the show for not addressing Garrett's social media likes right away.

Garrett eventually took the time to address his likes, bringing up his apology and saying that he was trying to grow as a better person. He said that he and Becca "attacked" the issue together, talking about how his likes went against Becca's beliefs. Becca also pointed out that she grew to love him without knowing of such history, which helped her deal with the lows efficiently.

Now that their relationship is public, Becca and Garrett will still have to adjust to the public's opinions of them, but it looks like they have each other to pull through any tricky times. At the end of the day, not even Twitter knows what's going on in a certain relationship, so who are we to judge? Congrats, you two!