Bad news, Harmonizers. Fifth Harmony has announced that they are taking an indefinite hiatus to pursue their solo careers, and now my day is totally ruined! Dinah Jane Hansen, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, and Ally Brooke Hernandez shared the heartbreaking news via a collective Twitter post on March 19. "We've really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can't begin to express our gratitude to y'all for coming along with us on this wild ride!" they explained. Their fans are apparently feeling crushed, but also somehow equally as gratuitous, and their tweets about Fifth Harmony breaking up will give you all the feels. The hashtag #ThankYouFifthHarmony is already trending worldwide, you guys, and the outpouring of support is just so incredible!

The four singers addressed their fans directly in their tweet. "To our Harmonizers, thank you for everything we have been able to build as Fifth Harmony," they wrote. "With your love and encouragement we will continue to build on ourselves, support one another in everything we do, and keep making you proud, each other proud and ourselves proud." Super sweet, and their fanbase responded the only way they knew how — by expressing their disappointment, but also their eternal love and devotion using the #ThankYouFifthHarmony hashtag.

"We’ve grown up together," wrote one Harmonizer. "We’ve been there since the beginning and we always will, no matter what, for each one of you. Go explore yourselves. I know you’re gonna make us all so damn proud. #ThankYouFifthHarmony."

"I will always call myself a Harmonizer even if the girls are not in a group anymore," added another. "I will always love them and I can’t wait until they release their own albums. Thank you Normani, Lauren, Ally and Dinah for everything I love you. #ThankYouFifthHarmony."

"I’m crying, but I wish them all the best and they have my love and support always," wrote a third. "#ThankYouFifthHarmony, you’ve taught me so much these past three years I’ve known you, I’ve learned and grown with you, thank you."

I'm not crying, you're crying! And the increibly heartfelt sentiments didn;t stop there:

Mine, too. I mean, even the One Direction fan base is chiming in to show their support, and nothing has even been cuter.

How amazing is that? Of course, there were some tweeters who couldn;t wait to throw some shade Fifth Harmony's way for basically kicking a fake Camila Cabello off the stage at the MTV VMAs after she announced her own departure from the group.