Tweets About Donald Trump & Diet Coke Prove That People Are Shook By His Soda Habits

A recent article in The New York Times took on the task of attempting to reveal a day in the life of President Donald Trump. The article that was published on Dec. 9 shed light on some of the daily routine of the president, and many people took notice of one detail in particular: the number of Diet Cokes that the president consumes in a day. These tweets about Donald Trump and Diet Coke show that people have strong feelings about the fact that Trump reportedly drinks 12 Diet Cokes a day.

In the NYT article, which was based on reports from White House insiders, it was reported that Trump calls for lunch with a button on his desk, with which he'll drink one of the dozen Diet Cokes he'll consume during the day. Don't get me wrong, I'm no stranger to the calorie-free aspartame-filled soda, but even on the most sluggish of days, downing 12 entire cans of Diet Coke would be quite the challenge. Along with his soda habits, the NYT also reported on the cable news shows he prefers (Fox & Friends) and his propensity for Twitter commentary on the day's news — although I'm sure you're already aware of the president's Twitter habits.

While the article entitled "Inside Trump's Hour-By-Hour Battle For Self-Preservation" is an interesting look at the manner in which the 45th president of the United States is grappling with the responsibilities of the position, it was a callback on Twitter to an October 2012 tweet from Donald Trump that really highlighted the Diet Coke revelation.

Twitter immediately found these 2012 tweets about Diet Coke on Trump's account.

"I have never seen a thin person drinking Diet Coke."

@jbouie Let's recall Trump's thoughts on Diet Coke in 2012. — (@ericcolumbus) #

Apparently, before Donald Trump became the president of the United States, he had some different feelings about the diet soft drink — that is, if you take that news that he reportedly drinks 12 cans of Diet Coke a day as a confirmation that he enjoys the soda.

Back in October of 2012, Trump claimed that Diet Coke "doesn't work" and it "just makes you hungry."

People were not about to let Trump forget about those earlier tweets.

Did anyone point out that Trump has posted in the past that only fatsos drink Diet Coke, yet according to that New York Times article he drinks Diet Coke constantly. Did anyone say that yet — (@pattymo) #

Some were concerned that this might not be the healthiest habit.

There was a very brief period in my life, when I was in my late 20s-I'm 41 now-during which I *maybe* averaged one Diet Coke a day (possibly less). My doctor was like, "You need to cut that sh*t out." So I did. — (@sethabramson) #

Others took it as a sign to drop Diet Coke from their own daily routines.

bye I'm not drinking diet coke anymore" https://t.co/aCuDiZMkpR — (@theoriesandcola) #

A few aspects of Trump's schedule sounded less-than-presidential.

President Trump basically just watches TV, chugs Diet Coke & tweets. The free world is being run by a Twitter housewife. — (@rickaaron) #

People questioned whether or not Trump was approaching "self care" in the right way.

THIS IS THE OPPOSITE OF SELF CARE: cable news + Diet Coke Inside Trump's Hour-by-Hour Battle for Self-Preservation https://t.co/QBB7HJPPHh — (@baratunde) #

Someone wondered how Diet Coke is dealing with this reported revelation.

Is there Donald Trump Diet Coke commercial coming your way soon?

all I want is to sit in on the meetings Diet Coke is holding this week about the pluses and minuses of trump drinking 12 cans of their product a day — (@juliacarriew) #

The reportedly up to eight hours of television a day watched by the president was a little troubling as well.

EIGHT HOURS?! Also remember that time Trump used Diet Coke to fat shame? Something like "I've never seen a skinny person drinking Diet Coke"? https://t.co/AbElYsJkqh — (@nstampar) #

This news served as a cautionary tale for some current Diet Coke drinkers.

Giving up the Diet Coke in 2018. Trump's mental deterioration is finally enough to scare me straight. — (@erinscafe) #

The button on his desk brings him lunch as well, but a Diet Coke button does sound pretty sweet.

Sweet as it may be, it's probably not recommended for a healthy lifestyle.

Really not surprising to hear that Trump drinks a dozen Diet Cokes a day. You don't go through the trouble of setting up a Diet Coke button in your office if you're not going to push it, a lot. — (@ajwink) #

This reported news of the President Trump's affinity for Diet Coke is a little shocking just because of the number consumed, but the NYT article revealed other information that warrants more of your attention. For example, the House Democratic leader Representative Nancy Pelosi of California was quoted as saying that Trump's unpreparedness is akin to a person off the street walking into an operating room to perform brain surgery — I know I'm definitely not qualified to wield a scalpel.

The article also reported that Trump's former chief of staff Reince Priebus tried to reign in Trump's Twitter habits by pushing up the start of his workday to 9:00 or 9:30 a.m., but it was reported that he did so with little success (as you've probably noticed).

So, while the number of Diet Cokes consumed by the president on a daily basis appears to be quite high, it's important not to let what amounts to a piece of Trump trivia overshadow the more pressing actions taken by Trump in his capacity as president of the United States.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.