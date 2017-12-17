Tweets About Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport Are Your Holiday Travel Nightmares IRL

With Christmas Eve just a week away, holiday travel is officially in full force. Unfortunately, for passengers flying in to or out of Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, Dec. 17, their plans hit a little snag thanks to a power outage at a very busy airport. These tweets about Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport will make you wary about traveling home for the holidays.

As passengers made their way through security lines and to departure gates, they found their travel plans coming to halt. A message tweeted out around 2:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 17 from the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport informed passengers that the Federal Aviation Administration (the FAA) had set a ground stop in place, which means that flights coming to Atlanta are to be held on the ground at their departure points. This news came just about an hour after the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport announced via their Twitter account that there was a power outage in the airport.

In a press release tweeted by the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport at 4p.m. ET, it stated that "the cause of the incident still remains under investigation." Yikes. I don't think anyone put "massive flight delays" on their Christmas wish list...

Here is the original message regarding the power outage.

A power outage has impacted several areas in the airport. #ATL officials are working to remedy the situation. Additional updates to come — (@atlairport) #

Then, the ground stop was announced.

The FAA has set a ground stop for flights into #ATL due to the outage. A ground stop means flights to ATL are held at departure airports. — (@atlairport) #

People were not pleased, to say the least. From the looks of the responses on Twitter, there seems to have been a lack of communication between the Atlanta Airport and the passengers. After reading some of these tweets about the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport power outage, you might find yourself looking up driving directions to your holiday destination.

Passengers stuck on planes were not here for it.

"Wow, thanks for the update..."

@ATLairport Wow, thanks for the update. Because I totally didn't know that, especially since I've been stuck on a plane on your jetway for almost 2 hours. — (@mepratt15) #

Confused travelers waiting to board had no idea why the power went out.

Delays are bad, but delays in the dark are so much worse.

In the dark. @ATLairport without primary power, and staff has no idea why. Computers, intercom, and facilities are down while confused flyers wait. — (@gantlaborde) #

The wait to deplane was extended — in the dark, no less.

"It's pretty dark in here."

Atlanta airport just lost power to most of the concourses, so no flights can deboard until it comes back. And obvi I'm prob gonna be here longer than expected. It's pretty dark in here. #atlantaairport — (@jenbudzek) #

Apparently, the pilots were out of the information loop as well.

You do not want to piss off the pilots.

@ATLairport @mepratt15 @SquidBillies666 even my pilot is PISSED, saying no actual info is coming from the airport, same thing is repeated — (@bonitafrobum) #

Seriously, the passengers were turning into reporters.

The pilots were seeking details wherever they could get them.

@ChrisCJSU @bonitafrobum @ATLairport @SquidBillies666 Our pilot has no news either. He asked us to tell the crew if we heard anything. — (@mepratt15) #

"Literal pandemonium."

C'mon, Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, isn't baggage claim bad enough already without adding a power outage?

Literal pandemonium at the @ATLairport with power completely out and electric exit doors unable to open. Baggage claim stuck, passengers can go no where! Which means traffic can't either. GBI and other law enforcement on site now. Talk about delays! #atlanta — (@ciaraleilani) #

This optimist looked at the bright side.

"Still better than the time there were no bathrooms working at LAX!"

Stuck on the tarmac in Atlanta bc power is out in the airport - 80k people trying to leave, 80k trying to get in. But still better than the time there were no bathrooms working at LAX! — (@keenetv) #

Someone had a simple suggestion to bring the power back.

Hopefully this gave some of those passengers stuck in the dark a chuckle.

@ATLairport have you tried unplugging it then plugging it back in again? — (@idochchapman) #

Some passengers just had one goal.

"I JUST WANT OFF THIS DAMN PLANE."

@ATLairport I JUST WANT OFF THIS DAMN PLANE — (@tyleru23) #

As of about 5:15 p.m. ET, the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport Twitter account had not confirmed the cause of the power outage. The account retweeted a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that named the source of the outage as a power line cut by construction crews, but the Atlanta Airport refuted the story and said that it was not confirmed.

The passengers headed in and out of Hartsfield-Jackson Airport have not been experiencing the holly-jolliest of travel days today, so as you prepare to head to your holiday destination, be thankful that you're not stuck on a dark tarmac today.

In fact, if you do plan to travel by plane this month, you can do your best to avoid long security lines at the airport by doing your due diligence before you get there. All you have to do is head to the TSA website to check the wait times before you even leave the house.

Holiday travel can be quite trying (even without power outages), so it's best to be prepared to ensure that you can travel with ease this holiday season.

