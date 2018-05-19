The royal wedding day of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has finally arrived on Saturday, May 19, and so have the Clooneys. Guests are trickling into St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, and it's safe to say Amal Clooney officially stole the fashion game among all of the wedding guests. Not only is Amal absolutely gorgeous on the regular, but her ensemble makes such an elegant statement on this very happy day. Tweets about Amal Clooney's royal wedding look prove just how much of a fashion icon — and ray of sunshine — she truly is.

In a perfect hue of yellow, Clooney looks absolutely stunning. From her matching fascinator hat, to her small rectangular clutch, right down to her matching pointed heels, Clooney is slaying the style game like a total boss. She's wearing a scoop neck dress with short sleeves, and a very small tasteful train. The small pleats on her waistline pull the whole look together, and real talk: I really want her to style me.

Clooney's beautiful long locks look amazing as always under her veiled fascinator, which, might I add, glistens ever-so-perfectly in the sunlight. And let's face it, being escorted arm in arm by a husband who happens to be George Clooney is the perfect final touch for a striking entrance we're all swooning over. We love this power couple, and it's so fun to see their familiar faces walking towards the cathedral in such style.

Amal Clooney is a class act; not only is she completely beautiful, but she has such a humble demeanor.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I think her personality is so unassuming, which is one of the many reasons why I love her. I think one of the most extraordinary and beautiful things in the world must be Amal's closet, to be honest. Having one filled like Amal's one day is #lifegoals.

Have you ever seen her rocking anything that wasn't fashion goals?

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now, let's head to Twitter to see what the world has to say about Amal's look for the royal wedding.

This tweet, stating, "As if I didn't already know Amal Clooney's better than I am, here she is slaying in mustard yellow. TELL US YOUR SECRET, SORCERER," really sums up how I'm feeling right now.

Seriously, Amal, can I borrow this entire ensemble next weekend?

I'm feeling those regal vibes and am totally in the mood to hit up afternoon tea with my ladies in something as elegant as this look.

Real talk: "Can we get a live feed of just Amal Clooney please."

This Twitter user tweeted, "Amal won i don’t care what anyone else wears."

Seriously though, this Twitter user understands all of us right now, tweeting, "When I grow up I want to be Amal Clooney." PREACH.

This person tweeted, "Sorry but Amal Clooney wins best dressed so far, she looks incredible!!"

Honestly, Twitter is overflowing with all the love for this striking wedding guest. This user tweeted, "Amal Clooney is shutting this wedding down ! Hot Dammit."

TBH, I think everyone will be going the route Twitter user @bcreasons is going: "I will talk about this (and every other look of amal's) until the end of the year. goodbye." And I don't know about you, but I'm applauding Amal's look as we speak, along with Andrea Feczko's tweet, "Amal Clooney FTW."

"Like the sun rising over Windsor, George and Amal Clooney have arrived at the # royalwedding YASSS girl # TannieTakeover."

And last but most certainly not least, "Don't confuse me with Amal Clooney, it's just little ole me # royalwedding."

Happy royal wedding day, all!