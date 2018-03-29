With the March 29 announcement that Adnan Syed, whose conviction for the 1999 murder of his ex-girlfriend was at the center of the first season of the hit true-crime podcast Serial, was getting a new trial, people started freaking out. Everyone and their grandmother had an opinion about the truth behind the murder case, and so it's not surprising that the tweets about Adnan Syed getting a new trial are cheering this decision.

On March 29, the Maryland Court of Special Appeals, the second-highest court in the state, ruled that Syed's lawyers in the original 2000 trial were ineffective, according to NPR. The three-judge panel ruled that the lawyers' "deficient performance prejudiced Syed's defense," in particular for failing to call a specific witness who could have potentially have provided Syed with an alibi for the murder. The original defense team also failed to question cell phone tower evidence that was used by the prosecution to put Syed at the scene of the crime, according to NPR. Syed was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of Hae Min Lee and was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years, a conviction that was vacated in 2016, opening the possibility for a retrial.

And now, a lot of people who have been following the case are cheering to see Syed finally receive a fair trial.

A lot of people noted that they didn't have a hard and fast opinion on whether Syed was innocent or not — but they did think that he hadn't gotten a fair trial.

No matter what you think of a specific case, it's true that we should always be cheering for justice.

More to come.