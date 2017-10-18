Tweets About A Melania Trump Body Double Are So Wrong... & So Right

The news has been pretty dark and heavy lately, and when that happens, people look to insane conspiracy theories to lighten the mood. Sure enough, on Tuesday, Oct. 17, internet people decided that First Lady Melania Trump uses a body double. Twitter, naturally, has taken this theory and run with it, shouting memes and ridiculous ideas into the maelstrom that surrounds the Trumps.

It all began with a public appearance made by President Donald and ~allegedly~ Melania Trump on Friday, Oct. 13, according to Newsweek. The president made an appearance outdoors to discuss Puerto Rico hurricane relief and the Iran nuclear deal. The MAYBE real Melania stands next to Donald silently. She wears a beige trench coat and large, black sunglasses. Her highlighted hair falls in front of her face, as if she has something to hide! One eagle-eyed Facebook user going by the name "Andrea Wagner Barton" made a public post on Friday night asking,

Is it me or during his speech today a decoy "stood in" for Melania??

The Facebook user also points to the fact that the president specifically felt the need to mention "my wife Melania, who happens to be right here." PRETTY SUS, SIS.

Wagner Barton's Facebook post has since racked up ver 100,000 shares and 17,000 likes, which is a very hefty social lift. So of course, as anyone could have predicted, in the days since her theory went viral, Twitter went crazy with everyone making their own jokes and twists on a meme about Melania Trump's body double.

Some people acknowledged their own pettiness and need for levity in times like these.

Me: I can't deal with all this fake news, it's harming American democracy



Twitter: Melania Trump has a body double



Me: pic.twitter.com/QMXROMyRe8 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) October 18, 2017

Me: Stop with these ridiculous Las Vegas shooting conspiracies



Twitter: The White House is using a Melania Trump body double



Me: pic.twitter.com/pmvfsg8pN9 — Justin (@DTPJustin) October 18, 2017

Me: I'm a rational human being who only deals with FACTS



Twitter: The White House is using a Melania Trump body double



Me: pic.twitter.com/L6JK8kzlxB — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) October 18, 2017

Many Twitter folks dove right on in to conspiracy theory land.

Me: conspiracy theories are stupid

Twitter: Donald Trump is going around with a fake Melania stunt double

Me: pic.twitter.com/9UdkMWWdVG — regina phalange (@rhcphaley) October 18, 2017

Sad to admit this, but I'm the Melania Trump body double. Sorry. I needed the money. My tweets don't pay the bills. Sorry for this betrayal. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) October 18, 2017

This is not Melania. To think they would go this far & try & make us think its her on TV is mind blowing. Makes me wonder what else is a lie pic.twitter.com/NCYIJfeVhx — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) October 18, 2017

I was THISCLOSE to cancelling Twitter today and now there’s a fake Melania conspiracy and goddamnit I AM HERE FOR IT. I just can’t quit you! — Nicole K (@NicoleK8686) October 18, 2017

Others took to classic memes (and meme icons) to join in on the fun.

Fake Melania Trump leaving the press conference after securing the bag pic.twitter.com/SYsYUnH2Cn — Spooky X (@XLNB) October 18, 2017

About the Melania Trump controversy...



I think it's really her.



You humans just don't know how much a pair of glasses can change a person. pic.twitter.com/SsI3l3IOFo — Superman (@SupermanTweets) October 18, 2017

Me: ...and so the theory is Melania Trump has a body double.



Therapist: I'm just a construct for a meme; you can't afford a real therapist. — 💀👻syphil-lich👻💀 (@kamilumin) October 18, 2017

At least one person took it back to a strange instance in which Donald Trump apparently forgot Melania was standing right next to him.

So we gone act like that wasn’t a Melania Trump Decoy? Remember the first time #DonaldTrump “forgot” Melania was standing right next to him? pic.twitter.com/9UzRPuS0Ph — Chaymeriyia Moncrief (@Chaymeriyia) October 17, 2017

We all had a good old laugh at the conspiracy theory.

🚨BREAKING🚨



Fake Melania Trump revealed to be elusive criminal mastermind Carmen Sandiego: pic.twitter.com/NRdmUzdHla — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) October 18, 2017

Since we're doing Melania Trump body doubles, can we get a decoy president for the rest of the term? Maybe one that's not a complete idiot? — NUFF (@nuffsaidNY) October 18, 2017

There's no Melania Trump body double, but that is a Russian puppet she's standing next to. pic.twitter.com/XX1OViLML7 — The Incredible Sulk (@TurnUp_TheTweet) October 18, 2017

instant halloween costume



put on a bad wig + sunglasses



tell people you're "melania" (gotta do the air quotes each time you say it)



yw — Brokey S. Pumpkins (@brokeymcpoverty) October 18, 2017

Well, at least most of us had a laugh. Others took it too seriously.

The Left is so incredibly stupid. They think this is a stunt double and not our Fantastic First Lady Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/72kRusZr1x — The Columbia Bugle (@ColumbiaBugle) October 18, 2017

Liberal idiots on twitter are actually claiming this is NOT Melania Trump and it's a STUNT DOUBLE. Liberalism really is a mental disorder. 😂 pic.twitter.com/rnvbmvEocH — Makada 🇺🇸 (@_Makada_) October 18, 2017

Its no surprise that liberals who believe in #TrumpRussia conspiracy theories would believe that Melania Trump is actually a stunt double. 😂 — Makada 🇺🇸 (@_Makada_) October 18, 2017

It's all fine and well as long as we keep the tweets and memes to fun, light-hearted ridiculousness.

Like I said, we could all use some jokes right now, and making fun of a super out-there conspiracy theory seems like just about the right way to go for that. But can we please, please make sure that it stays that way? Don't let it get out of hand, Twitter. Just keep things fun, for once! Don't ruin it by making it mean!

Last year, conspiracy theories started swirling that Hillary Clinton had been replaced by a body double following a collapse during a ceremony for Sept. 11. Those theories came from the same mean-spirited place where all Clinton conspiracy theories comes from, with conservatives doing everything they could to make voters believe that Clinton was the literal Devil (or, at least, a body double for the literal Devil). As y'all know, we have a very serious problem with fake news (and I mean real fake news, not Donald Trump's version of #fakenews, which is just news he doesn't like), and that conspiracy theory was an outcome of that problem.

Let's not let that happen with this Melania Trump meme! As long as it's just making fun of conspiracy theorists, it's cool. Once it gets into the territory of making fun of Trump and her appearance, it's not cool, it's just mean. And if you're actually out here believing it... man. Don't let the fake news win this time around. Trust in reality. Trust in the power of sunglasses. Trust in Melania Trump being a real human.