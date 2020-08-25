Try These Conversation Topics Based On Your Date’s Zodiac Sign

Breaking the ice on a date doesn't have to be hard, but no one would blame you if you feel like it is. After all, you're essentially trying to chat with someone you know very little about. Yes, it means there's an almost endless number of things to discuss, but the question is, where do you even start? One way to approach this situation is with conversation topics to try based on your date’s zodiac sign, since these can offer you some insight into the things they're interested in or that matter to them. When someone's talking about something they're passionate about, the conversation tends to have a natural flow — and that means none of the dreaded awkward pauses.

The next time you're on a date and aren't sure what to say to get things rolling, give these topics based on your date's zodiac sign a try.

Aries (March 21 — April 19): What they're most passionate about right now.

If there's one thing you can always count on with Aries, it's that they're very excited and passionate about something right now. Maybe it's a long-time interest, or the last thing to catch their imagination, but either way there's some adventure or activity they're pursuing with their all at the moment. Chances are they'd be thrilled to regale you with all the ins and outs of it.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20): Creature comforts.

blackCAT/E+/Getty Images

Taurus is a sensual sign who appreciates all the finer things in life, whether that's the best food and drinks, or the coziest and most luxurious of vacation spots. As a result, they have strong opinions on what constitutes the best in any creature comfort scenario, so give them the opportunity to speak about a subject they're an expert on.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20): What makes them laugh.

Thanks to Gemini’s connection to Mercury, the planet associated with communication, they truly have the gift of gab. This means it's a rare case when you'll have to do any of the heavy conversational lifting on a date with them. However, if there's ever the rare lull in conversation or if you just want to be the one asking questions for a change, ask this famously witty sign what makes them laugh. Get ready to hear all about their favorite comedies, comedians, and maybe even a few of their favorite jokes.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22): Their friends and family.

Emotions run deep for a water sign like Cancer, so they're fiercely loyal and loving when it comes to their friends and family. Those connections are a big priority in their lives, so not only will they enjoy talking about them, but you can gain some insight into what they're like should this date go any further. That's the thing with dating a Cancer: their loved ones will likely become a big part of your life, too.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22): What they’re most proud of in life.

When on a date with a Leo, there's one topic this sign never gets tired of discussing: themselves. Good thing they're just so likable and fun to talk about, then. One topic in particular they'd be excited to explore on a date is their proudest accomplishments. Perhaps it's a professional accomplishment or a personal one. Whatever the case, they'll be delighted to share the story.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22): Self-improvement.

Hispanolistic/E+/Getty Images

Virgo has quite a reputation for being critical, but it's only because they see the true potential in themselves and others. Virgo's always seeking to better themselves and lift those around them. As a result, discussing topics like fitness, healthy eating, spiritual growth, and even organizational tactics will have the sometimes reserved Virgo opening right up.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22): The most beautiful place they've ever been while traveling.

Libra has a true appreciation for beauty and aesthetics, thanks to their connection to Venus. Because of this, they're drawn to visiting beautiful places full of art, great architecture, or just Mother Nature at her most stunning. Needless to say, they'll have an opinion on the subject. Just know that when they're done describing it to you, you’ll probably be dying to visit there as well.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21): Why they're misunderstood.

Scorpio tends to feel misunderstood. After all, they have a reputation for being mysterious, closed off, and highly sexual. Sure, those things are true, that all hides a sensitive heart and mind behind their protective shell. This disconnect often leaves Scorpio feeling like people don’t get them and craving true understanding and connection. Giving them a chance to make their case about who they are is an opportunity Scorpio will likely relish.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21): Their greatest and most life-changing adventures.

Sagittarius is known to be the most free-spirited sign in the zodiac because they tend to follow their passions and rarely take life too seriously. But Sag isn’t quite the rolling stone they're known to be. They aren’t without direction; all that exploration and adventure is really about expanding their horizons and gaining wisdom. So, if there's one topic they're truly passionate about, it's the experience that changed their lives or taught them important lessons.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19): Their career and plans for the future.

RgStudio/E+/Getty Images

Capricorn is the most ambitious sign in the zodiac, and that's something they're very proud of. And why not? They work hard to achieve everything they do, so they should take pride in that. Naturally, their career plans and goals for the future are a topic they'll happily discuss on a date. Just make sure it doesn’t start to feel too much like a job interview, lest you kill the romantic vibe.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18): What causes are important to them.

Aquarius is a unique sign. On the one hand, they can come off a bit aloof and unemotional, while on the other they can be gregarious and the life of a party. The truth is it's really hard to categorize or nail down this sign since they're so uniquely individual. But one thing that Aquarians have in common is their humanitarian streak. Ask Aquarius what causes are near and dear to their heart and you’ll see them at their most open and emotional.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20): What inspires them.

Pisces is a dreamer. They're highly intuitive, often artistic, and are happy to share their perspective through their art to the world. Inquiring about their artistic process and what inspires them is something Pisces will be excited to discuss. It's not hard to get this sign to open up, although it can be difficult to resist getting swept into their beautiful fantasy world.

Getting to know someone on a date can be a bit awkward and challenging from time to time. At least by catering the topics to your date's interests and passions, you can help the whole experience go more smoothly as you learn more about one another.