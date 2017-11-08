Trump's Warning To North Korea Was Rational At First, Until He Said This One Thing
During a speech before South Korea's National Assembly, Donald Trump talked about North Korea in a way that differed from his past comments about the U.S. adversary. The president was relatively measured, trading in catchphrases like "little rocket man" (which he has used to refer to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un) for more diplomatic terms to describe the U.S.' position: "I want peace through strength." Then came Trump's warning to North Korea, in his more usual blunt fashion: "Don't try us."
The president said,
Trump's speech before the National Assembly (the South Korean chamber that is akin to the U.S. Congress) came during the third day of his trip to Asia. Before visiting Seoul, the president stopped in Japan to meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. After leaving the South Korean capital, Trump traveled to China on Wednesday, Nov. 8, to meet with President Xi Jinping.
Video of Trump's stern warning to North Korea the night before can be viewed in clip of the president's speech below:
Trump warns North Korea against making a "fatal miscalculation", adding "do not try us" https://t.co/HhuIWu5Yhz pic.twitter.com/Et3hvqjAbh— Bloomberg (@business) November 8, 2017
During the speech, the president also hit North Korea hard on the image of its nation, calling the territory a "hell" that is not the "paradise" professed by Kim Il-sung.
Kim Il-sung is Kim Jong-un's grandfather and the man to which the North Korean's constitution refers to as its "eternal president." Trump said,
Despite Trump reverting to a more direct style during the portion of his speech where he gave that warning to the North Koreans, the president's address was noted by many journalists and outlets for having an overall shift in tone.
Trump strikes a softer tone in South Korea https://t.co/vgYk97X3ly via @ReutersTV pic.twitter.com/DTIHWZhxaA— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) November 7, 2017
Trump shifted his tone on North Korea and opened the door to negotiations https://t.co/vqoRsUQXuN— Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) November 8, 2017
Donald Trump to #SouthKorea Parliament. No reference to "Rocket Man" etc. It was a much more measured tone. He seems to be trying to counter anti-Trump sentiment in this part of the World.— Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) November 8, 2017
The reaction to Trump's speech as "softer" than expected is seemingly down to the numerous indications within the address that hint at a willingness to negotiate with North Korea — regardless of whether the country would actually negotiate on the terms Trump laid out — as opposed to the relatively hardline stances that the president has made in the past.
Immediately after referring to North Korea as a "hell," Trump said,
President Trump worked on his South Korea speech for "weeks," according to CNN, with input for Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster.
Those weeks of preparation resulted in what transpired on Tuesday night, a more diplomatic and measured speech paired with hints at a willingness to compromise, if even slightly.
And then there was the very Trump-like warning highlighted within it all: "Do not try us."