President Donald Trump has delivered a direct warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin via Twitter, vowing that the United States will strike in Syria. Trump's tweet about missiles heading to Syria was sent on Wednesday morning, April 11, and served as a response to reports that Russia was prepared to shoot down American missiles in the middle eastern country. Here's what the president had to say:

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!

A day before Trump's Wednesday morning tweet, a Russian diplomat warned the United States about taking military action in Syria. "If there is a strike by the Americans, then ... the missiles will be downed and even the sources from which the missiles were fired," Alexander Zasypkin, the Russian ambassador to Lebanon, said in Arabic during a TV interview on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

The United States and Russia play opposite sides in their roles in the Syrian Civil War. Russia backs Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while the United States opposes his regime. After a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria on Saturday, April 7, which the United States believes was deployed by Assad, reports of a possible American retaliation ensued.

In a tweet sent 40 minutes after the post in which he warns Russia about missiles, President Trump sent another tweet about the adversary. This time, he lamented a worsening relationship with Russia.

"Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War," Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning. "There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race?"

