Comedian Larry David may get a lot of attention during election years for playing Sen. Bernie Sanders on Saturday Night Live, but he's also still starring on his HBO show Curb Your Enthusiasm — and poking fun at President Donald Trump. On Monday, Feb. 10, Trump tweeted a clip from Curb's Season 10 premiere, in which David uses a Make America Great Again hat, aka a MAGA hat, to defuse awkward situations. However, Trump's tweet about Larry David's MAGA joke is being mocked by social media users because the president appeared to miss the point. Hard.

The 30-second video clip — which as of Feb. 11 Trump still hasn't taken down — initially aired on Jan. 19 as part of an episode entitled "Happy New Year." In the clip, David is driving along in his car when he nearly runs a motorcycle off the road. The biker reacts angrily and approaches David's car window, screaming and swearing at him. After the biker drops several F-bombs, David pulls a red MAGA hat out of nowhere and puts it on, after which the biker calms down, smiles, and advises him to be more careful in the future.

The president posted the video on Twitter with the caption, "TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP!" But as his fellow Twitter users quickly pointed out, Trump seemed to miss the punchline of the joke, which was that David wears the MAGA hat to get out of awkward or unwanted interactions with people.

The whole joke is that no one in Los Angeles wants anything to do with David as soon as he puts the hat on. In fact, just minutes after the interaction with the biker, David's character goes on to describe the pro-Trump MAGA hat as “a great people repellent.” The White House did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the tweet. Twitter users definitely did not let Trump's tweet about the episode clip get by without comment.

In an early January interview with sports broadcaster Michael Kay, David addressed the MAGA hat in the show's premiere. When Kay asked David if he was worried about alienating actual Trump supporters who wear MAGA hats without irony, David proclaimed, "Alienate yourselves!"

“Go, alienate, you have my blessing!” he added. He then had a more direct answer to Kay's question: “No, I could give a f*ck!”

The clip Trump tweeted has now gotten thousands of replies from Twitter users, many of whom couldn't believe that Trump didn't get the joke. Both the clip and Trump's caption on Twitter were reminiscent of something he said in an interview with Breitbart in 2019, per Deadline: “I have the support of the police, the support of the military, the support of the Bikers for Trump – I have the tough people.” Trump may think that the clip from Curb is another example of tough people supporting him, but both Twitter users and David himself know that in the end, the MAGA hat is the punchline.