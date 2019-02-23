Well, that escalated quickly. After catching wind of the news that Democrats introduced a measure to block his national emergency declaration, President Donald Trump offered a response to the move that was as fiery as you can imagine. Trump's response to Democrats' national emergency resolution said that he would use his veto powers against it, so that's where we're at. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for additional comment on his remarks, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

If you somehow missed the drama, it's been a real tug-of-war kind of situation. Trump declared the emergency in order to get funding for a border wall with Mexico that Congress had repeatedly denied him — a move that Democrats have called an unconstitutional "power grab" and have vowed to fight against. Elite Daily previously reached out to the White House for comment on those remarks, but did not hear back. But the thing is, Trump told reporters on Friday, Feb. 22 that he will "100 percent" veto the resolution in the event that it passes in both the Democratic-led House and the Republican-controlled Senate, per The Hill.

"Will I veto it? 100 percent. 100 percent," he declared, though he seemed to express hope that the Senate would support his declaration. He continued:

And I don't think it survives a veto. We have too many smart people that want border security, so I can't imagine if it survives a veto, but i will veto it. Yes.

His comments came on the very same day that House Democrats announced the resolution, which was introduced by Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas), per reports from The Dallas Morning News. Elite Daily reached out to representatives for Castro for comment on Trump's remarks, but did not immediately hear back. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) also announced to reporters on Friday that the House will vote on the resolution on Tuesday, Feb. 26, saying that the measure would “reassert our system of checks and balances," per The Post. Speaker Pelosi's representation did not immediately reply to Elite Daily's request for comment regarding President Trump's veto remarks. According to USA Today, the measure will likely pass in the House, but it's unclear if it will pass in the GOP-controlled Senate. If it does pass, however, it would go to Trump and then, well, he told you what's going to happen. Overriding his veto would require a two-thirds vote of support in both the House and Senate, which doesn't seem that likely.

Trump declared the national emergency on Feb. 15 after only receiving a portion of the money he requested for his border wall. Congress gave him just under $1.4 billion for 55 miles of new fencing along the United States southern border, which was far short of the $5.7 billion he requested for 234 miles of a concrete or steel barrier. To free up more funds, he called the emergency, which will allow him to pull about $6 billion from the Department of Defense and other sources, for a total of about $8 billion.

It's been overwhelming drama since — and there is clearly more ahead. Take a breath, friends. This is about to get real.