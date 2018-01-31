Donald Trump's first State of the Union speech went, well, pretty smoothly, all things considered. The president stuck to his script, hit his marks, and managed not to insult anyone in the course of the approximately hour and 20 minute speech. But when it comes to one of the standout quotes from his address, he may have had a little unintentional help. Apparently, Trump's "new American moment" quote from the State of the Union was Hillary Clinton's first.

Speaking about the Republican tax bill which was passed at the very end of 2017, Trump lauded the bill as a new era for America and a fresh start for the American people. He said,

Since we passed tax cuts, roughly 3 million workers have already gotten tax cut bonuses — many of them thousands of dollars per worker. Apple has just announced it plans to invest a total of $350 billion in America, and hire another 20,000 workers.

And he continued,

This is our new American moment. There has never been a better time to start living the American Dream.

It was honestly a pretty good soundbite. It was short, it was sweet, it was inspirational. The only problem is that it wasn't his.

As NowThis quickly pointed out, that line actually belonged to Hillary Clinton.

More to come.