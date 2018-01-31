Trump Vs. Obama’s First State Of The Union Had Some Very Different Messages
President Donald Trump delivered his first State of the Union address in a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, Jan. 30. It's the first address that this country has heard from a new president in eight years, following Barack Obama's two terms as Commander-in-Chief. So clearly, there were going to be some differences between Obama's first go around delivering the address when compared to Trump's. However, during both Obama's and Trump's first addresses, the nation found itself in trying and divided times. Trump vs. Obama's first State of the Union addresses are inherently different, and the tone of each could not be more polarizing.
On Tuesday, Jan. 30, Trump addressed the nation, more than a year after taking office, and delivered an overall enthusiastic speech emphasizing his theme of "building a safe, strong, and proud America.” In his speech, he very plainly highlighted the need to unite and offer true bipartisanship in government, and pledged to work with both sides of the aisle for the wellbeing of this nation.
Trump said,
Trump also took the platform he was given at the podium before Congress and the nation to tout the economic success and job growth that he believes the country has seen since he has taken office. He said,
Another topic that Trump addressed was foreign policy, specifically regarding the nuclear threat America faces from North Korea and Kim Jong-un's unpredictable regime. Trump very openly criticized his presidential predecessors and their methods to dealing with Pyongyang when he said,
During Obama's first State of the Union address, he found himself in a similar partisan predicament.
Obama delivered his first address on Jan. 27, 2010. At the time, the nation was also deeply divided by partisan politics that led to stalemates in new legislature being passed in Congress. And Obama echoed the frustration that many Americans felt in his address.
He explained,
But unlike Trump, who praised the economic success that we've seen since he's taken office in his first State of the Union, Obama was dealing with the aftermath of ending the "great recession" he inherited from his predecessor's administration, George W. Bush. Even though Obama was criticized for his $832 billion stimulus package that he passed in Feb. 2009, it was necessary to stabilize the economy — even though it would be years before it would fully re-stabilize to full strength. But rather than criticize his predecessor and throw all blame on Bush (which we've seen Trump do many a time), Obama was empathetic to the struggles he faced in the wake of the recession.
In the address Obama explained,
More to come.