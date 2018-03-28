Go home everybody, the party is over. It was good while it lasted, "it" being one of the internet's most viral memes of the year so far, the series of "we need a Disney princess" jokes. But then came Donald Trump Jr.'s Disney princess tweet, and out the window the fun went.

Up until Don Jr.'s tweet, the meme was a big joke about how there needed to be more representation among Disney princesses. All the best jokes were doing big numbers on Twitter, too.

"We need a Disney princess who takes an adderall to study for a class that isn't necessary to her major," one user tweeted, racking up 26,000 retweets.

"We need a Disney princess who doesn't text back," another user said, before 11,000 others shared the tweet.

Then there was a monster of a tweet that got over 180,000 retweets: "We need a Disney princess who is falling asleep, we need a Disney princess who is calling a cab, we need a Disney princess who is having a smoke, we need a Disney princess who is taking a drag, we need a Disney princess who is going to bed."

By now you get the joke.

No one's actually serious about the Disney princesses we "need." And yet, here comes the president's eldest son, with a dead serious statement. "We need Disney Princesses that let kids enjoy childhood rather than subjecting them to never ending identity politics," he tweeted on Wednesday morning, March 28.

A buzzkill if you've ever seen one.

Someone didn't get the memo on how these jokes work, and what it looks like is Donald Trump Jr. was in a rush to #burn liberal snowflakes... or something.

Now, there is one other possibility that explains why Trump Jr. got drawn into such a wack tweet. Just a day before, a Planned Parenthood branch made news after it tweeted, then deleted, a Disney princess post.

The original post — sent by Planned Parenthood Keystone, a branch in Pennsylvania — read: "We need a Disney princess who's had an abortion. We need a Disney princess who's pro-choice. We need a Disney princess who's an undocumented immigrant. We need a Disney princess who's actually a union worker. We need a Disney princess who's trans".

Yeah.

That also isn't the type of tweet that belongs among a series of viral jokes, which the organization admitted itself.

“Today, we joined an ongoing Twitter conversation about the kinds of princesses people want to see in an attempt to make a point about the importance of telling stories that challenge stigma and championing stories that too often don’t get told," Melissa Reed, Planned Parenthood's president and CEO, said in a statement to USA Today. "Upon reflection, we decided that the seriousness of the point we were trying to make was not appropriate for the subject matter or context, and we removed the tweet.”

Andrew Burton/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Anyway, one thing's for sure, getting super serious is generally not the way to approach Twitter memes, lest we inspire other Buzz Killingtons to get in on the act.

I mean, just look at the types of things people were tweeting in response to the Planned Parenthood tweet.

"How about a Disney princess who SURVIVED an abortion? How about a Disney princess who courageously keeps her baby? How about a Disney princess who CHOOSES to defend herself with a gun?" tweeted One America anchor Liz Wheeler.

You can't make this stuff up.

The rules are really simple.

See the meme, decide to make another version of the meme, and do it while using a pop cultural reference.

See? It's literally that easy. Leave that extra stuff home.