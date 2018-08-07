When President Donald Trump isn't mashing his fingers against his phone to boast about policy proposals or fire insults at his critics, he's likely rehashing controversial issues on Twitter. On Aug. 5, Trump took to the platform to address the infamous Trump Tower meeting between his son Donald Trump Jr. and a group of Russian nationals in June 2016, and critics immediately pounced on the story. That's likely why new reports say Trump is being urged to stop tweeting about the Trump Tower meeting.

According to CNN, sources told Trump that his tweeting only adds fuel to the fire about the suspicious meeting — even if those closest to him don't believe there are any new developments. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on the report, but did not immediately hear back.

Trump revived the topic of the Trump Tower meeting on Aug. 5 2018 after tweeting an apparent response to stories from both CNN and The Washington Post that said he was worried about his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., getting entangled in the ongoing Russia investigation. He wrote:

Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower. This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics - and it went nowhere. I did not know about it!

Trump's claim that he was unaware of the meeting is nothing new. However, the tweet itself is the latest update in the long-evolving story from Trump related to the ongoing Russia probe by FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller into whether there was obstruction of justice or collusion with Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election. As a result, the tweet reignited concerns surrounding the meeting — especially Trump's admission that the meeting was "to get information on an opponent," as it's a complete turnaround from his July 2017 statement, in which he claimed the meeting was meant to discuss the Magnitsky Act and a subsequent law involving U.S. adoptions of Russian children. That said, he may be getting advised to chill on the tweets so he simply doesn't put his foot in his mouth again.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

However, it's not the first time that such a request has reportedly been made. During the presidential campaign back in 2016, staffers of Trump's team had reportedly taken away his tweeting privileges and claimed direct control of his account — perhaps in efforts to soften his vitriolic rhetoric. At the time, Trump had been relentlessly attacking his political opponent, Hillary Clinton, who he nicknamed "Crooked" and often claimed was unfit to be president. At the time, some critics labeled Trump's tweets as "disgusting" and said they could have cost him the election, per Fortune.

The restraint was seemingly only a short-term fix, though, because Trump has taken aim at Clinton well into the present day, hurling insults at her in speeches and on Twitter.

So when it comes to him giving this whole Trump Tower meeting thing a rest, well... good luck with that. But you might not want to hold your breath, either. Just saying.