Candy corn has to be one of the most highly disputed Halloween candies out there — some people love it more than any other seasonal sweet, while others simply can't stand the sight of it. And even though I can wholeheartedly admit that the taste is somewhat unusual, I, personally, find it absolutely irresistible. If you would prefer something that's slightly fruitier, however, definitely check out Trolli's Sour Brite Candy Corn gummies this spooky season. It's just as festive as the original Halloween staple, and to be completely honest, the color palette is way cuter.

Like I said, I'm really, really big on candy corn, and I always have been. However, Trolli's Sour Brite Candy Corn sounds almost as enticing as the original thing. According to the brand, each piece of Trolli Sour Brite Candy Corn features not one — but two — bright colors and fruity flavors, which come in the form of triangular sour gummies. The selection of flavor combinations includes: lemon-cherry, orange-lime, and — last but not least — grape-strawberry. So, I think it's perfectly safe to say that all of the lemon-cherry candies will be gone by the time you stick your hand into my bag... #SorryNotSorry, y'all.

Courtesy Of Trolli

Dang, these look really delicious. Do you see those color combos? If you don't mind, I'll take three bags for myself... please and thank you.

Luckily, you will be able to find these luscious gems at a number of locations throughout the entirety of spooky season. Per the brand, they are widely available as of September 2019. According to the official Brach's website, you can purchase Trolli's Sour Brite Candy Corn online at Amazon, CVS, Jet, and Walmart. But, on the other hand, if you would rather purchase them in store, just allow Brach's website to use your location. It will automatically track down a number of retailers near you, where it's currently available. Easy, right?

Trolli's Sour Brite Candy Corn isn't the only tasty treat that's coming to town this Halloween season. In fact, Kit Kat has already re-released its Pumpkin Pie flavor. In case you don't recall — the Pumpkin Pie Kit Kat was initially released to a limited market back in 2017. And if you didn't get to try them for yourself, they're crispy wafers smothered in pumpkin pie-flavored creme, and they cost $3.99 per bag. They became available in most major retailers nationwide as of August 2019. But, they'll only be around for a limited time, so definitely pig out while you can.

Whether you love the quintessential Halloween candy that is candy corn, or simply can't stand the smell or sight of it, there's no doubt in my mind Trolli's Sour Brite Candy Corn will probably end up in your candy jar this year. Evoking the fruity taste of the brand's OG gummies while taking on the seasonal shape of OG candy corn is absolutely genius, allowing the haters to finally get in on the candy corn game. But it kind of goes without saying that with all of the sweets coming my way, I'm definitely going to have to up my flossing game — it's about to be sugar overload up in here.