Kylie Jenner just celebrated her 22nd birthday on Saturday, Aug. 10 and as one might expect from the youngest billionaire in the world, she went all out. The reality TV star/mom/businesswoman/socialite/model had a million-dollar yacht birthday party in the Mediterranean and received extravagant gifts from friends and family, but one of the biggest (and sweetest) parts of her birthday was the outpouring of love and birthday messages she received on social media, including a special one from her boyfriend Travis Scott. Travis Scott's birthday post for Kylie Jenner celebrates his "superhuman" girlfriend and is honestly so sweet.

On Saturday, Aug. 10, Scott posted a slideshow of photos to his Instagram with four photos of Jenner and himself — one on stage at a concert, one selfie with Jenner flashing the camera a middle finger, one of him kissing her cheek outside, and one where Jenner is throwing up a peace sign sitting next to him in a car. In the caption for the slideshow, Scott wrote, "Happy Bday Wifey everyday I watch u grow more into this amazing superhuman everyday is the best the day with u here may God continue shine on you. Happy fcking Bday love ya !!!"

While Scott's message for Jenner was one of the sweetest, it was certainly not the only one. Kourtney Kardashian posted a video to her Instagram stories with the text "Happy birthday to my angel baby." Jenner's mom and manager Kris shared a slideshow featuring several adorable photos of baby Jenner, a photo of Jenner with her own baby, and a few snaps of the two that are more recent with a heartfelt caption celebrating her daughter. She wrote,

Happy Birthday to my baby!!! @kyliejenner I can’t believe you are 22...It is the greatest joy and blessing to be your mommy and watch you grow into such an beautiful woman inside and out. You are the most amazing daughter, sister, friend and mommy.... watching you with Stormi has been such a wonderful blessing. I am so proud of you... You are truly an old soul and such an inspiration to everyone. your creativity, generosity and huge heart is truly remarkable! You are an angel girl and I love you more than you will ever know. 💕mommy #HappyBirthdayKylie

Kris also posted a recent photo of her and her daughter with Snapchat's dog filter on her stories.

Kylie's other parent, Caitlyn Jenner, also posted some sweet photos with her and both Kendall and Kylie in two pictures and Kris in one with the caption "Happy birthday @kyliejenner."

Unsurprisingly, Jenner even posted a birthday Instagram slideshow for herself captioned "22," starting with a photo of her posing in front of a floral arrangement spelling out "22" and continuing on to show photos from the festivities of the day, including a hallway full of balloons and a delicious snack arrangement of the juiciest looking fruit you've ever seen.

Whether she was busy reading sweet messages from her family and bae or partying it up with tasty snacks and drinks on a yacht, you know Kylie's 22nd birthday was definitely the most epic party ever.