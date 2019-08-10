Kylie Jenner is feeling 22 and, judging from social media, living her best life while she's at it. Considering the star counted down to the celebration with a house filled with red rose petals just a few days earlier, courtesy of beau Travis Scott, fans were hyped over what to expect when she actually rang in her birthday on Saturday, Aug. 10 — and the photos that she posted to her social media show that the festivities didn't disappoint. Kylie Jenner’s birthday Instagram post shows she celebrated with plenty of flowers, diamonds, and balloons while vacationing in Italy with her family, and the result is just as lavish and envy-inducing as you'd expect.

ICYMI, the makeup mogul has been celebrating all week long on a $1.2 million-a-week yacht in Italy and partying it up with the closest people in her life. In addition to snacking and sipping on a spread of piña coladas, fruit, and pastries while exploring Capri, Jenner rang in the special occasion surrounded by friends and family like baby Stormi, Travis Scott, Kris Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou, Scott Disick, and Sofia Richie. Sister Kendall and Caitlyn Jenner were notably not in attendance.

In a series of Instagram Story videos shared by Jenner on Friday, Aug. 9, staff members can be seen starting the celebration by giving the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star a sparkler-filled plate filled with shots at a nightclub.

"Officially my birthday," she wrote alongside the video, before sharing a clip depicting a lavish gift from her "SICKO MODE" hitmaker boyfriend that featured a sweet ode to Jenner's billion-dollar makeup business.

In honor of the special occasion, the father of baby Stormi could be seen gifting a surprised Jenner an over-the-top diamond necklace that was accented with her Kylie Cosmetics logo embedded in white and rose gold.

"Omg," she captioned the video, along with a string of crying and heart-eye emojis.

In addition to posting a variety of snapshots from her Italian getaway, Jenner took to Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 10 to share a post that compiled the highlights of her special celebration — and it's even more over-the-top than you'd imagine.

As well as a photo of the lavish floral arrangement spelling out "22," the star shared a close-up shot of her diamond-embedded necklace from Scott, the family's food and drinks spread, and her hotel room filled with white and yellow balloons.

Judging from the pictures, it's safe to say that this was the birthday party to end all birthday parties, and Travis Scott definitely delivered with the most epic gift.

An insider told Us Weekly that the pair are doing better than ever. "She and Travis are doing great," the source told the publication.

In response to wedding and baby rumors, the insider added, "There is always talk about them having another baby, but she’s enjoying being a mom and doesn’t exactly want to get right back into being pregnant again."

Knowing Jenner, it's just the beginning of the celebrations, which are likely to continue throughout the weekend. Judging from the photos and videos, she's living la dolce vita and I'd keep an eye out for more epic footage coming over the next few days.