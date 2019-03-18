Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's whole relationship is just such a mood. I mean, they met on the set of a freakin' Nicholas Sparks movie, and is there anything more magical than that? Is there?! Sure, there have been some bumps along the road over the last 10 years, but ever since these two moved in together in 2017, they've pretty much been total goals. Even the fire that demolished their Malibu home in November 2018 couldn't stop their happiness, and the two got hitched a month later. Of course, not everyone has always been here for Liley (Miliam?). In fact, Miley's brother Trace Cyrus' first impression of Liam Hemsworth was not a good one — although TBH, it's totally relatable to anyone who's ever been protective of their younger sibling.

Trace — who's a DJ and former bassist for the band Metro Station — recently revealed to Us Weekly that while he totally digs Hemsworth now, he was basically ready to loathe the dude when they first met.

"I mean, any time you have some guy dating your sister, you want to be the big brother — the bully — and hate on him," he explained on March 15 at the grand opening of The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails in Las Vegas. "But he's such a great guy. I love him. He’s awesome."

So there you have it, fam: The brother-in-law approves!

Meanwhile, Trace is also getting ready to tie the knot with his fiancée, Taylor Lauren Sanders.

"[We] moved to Las Vegas in December," he told Us. "I asked her to marry me the night we moved here and next year is the wedding. It’s weird because Miley is now married, I’m engaged, and my little brother [Braison] is now engaged too. It’s weird, we’re all getting to that next stage of our lives. We’re growing up, it’s weird."

But tell us, Trace... is it weird?

Even though he may not be fully adjusted to the whole "growing up" thing yet, Trace had no problem pinpointing just why he thinks Miley and Hemsworth's relationship works so well.

"They’ve been together since she was 16," he explained. "It’s hard to break that bond. They just fit perfectly together. They’re both just so cool and so nice and just down-to-earth people."

Totally down-to-earth people... who, y'know, also happen to be drop-dead gorgeous superstars.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Miley explained that the Malibu fire, as devastating as it was, is actually what's responsible for the amazing bond she currently shares with Hemsworth.

"When you experience what we experienced together with someone, it is like glue," she explained. "You’re the only two people in the world who can understand."

"My relationship is very special to me, it is my home," she added in a pre-interview statement. "I feel less misplaced when we are in the same room, no matter where that is. What Liam and I went through together changed us. I’m not sure without losing Malibu, we would’ve been ready to take this step or ever even gotten married, who can say? But the timing felt right and I go with my heart."

And that's exactly why we love you, girl!

Miley + Liam forever!