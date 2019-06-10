The summertime brings a lot of great things, one of them being Topshop's Summer 2019 Sale. The sale that is happening right now means up to 50% off of a massive amount of clothing, shoes, swimwear, and accessories so there's literally something for everyone and every occasion.

What's more is that the major sale is available both in-stores and online at Topshop, so even though all 23 U.S. Topshop locations will soon be closing their doors for good, you can still take advantage of this huge sale online at Topshop.com.

If you're a Topshop fan that wants to take advantage of this major sale, then just be sure to do so ASAP before styles and sizes begin to sell out.

From bathing suits, to purses, to going out dresses, to bathing suit covers, heels, jeans, sneakers, and quite literally everything in between, this sale has got you covered. So if you want to get an idea of some of the best deals and cutest products that are currently available as a part of the sale, then read on as I've highlighted some key sale items that are on sale at some incredible prices right now.

Apple Satin Bias Slip Dress

Apple Satin Bias Slip Dress $40 | Topshop Buy Now

Perfect for that outdoor summer wedding, this apple green satin slip dress with a black floral pattern is available right now for just $40.

Lace Metallic Thread Pleat Maxi Dress

Lace Metallic Thread Pleat Maxi Dress $100 | Topshop Buy Now

If you have a semi-formal event on your summer calendar or simply want to jazz up your look for date night, this navy blue and silver metallic pleated maxi dress is the perfect option.

Spot And Stripe Print Swimsuit

Spot And Stripe Print Swimsuit $26 | Topshop Buy Now

For just $26 you can cop this polka dotted and striped one piece bathing suit, just in time for summer.

Sporty Rainbow Triangle Bikini Top

Sporty Rainbow Triangle Bikini Top $15 | Topshop Buy Now

You can also get your hands on bikini separates for just $15 like this bikini top.

Sporty Rainbow Tanga Bikini Bottoms

Sporty Rainbow Tanga Bikini Bottoms $10 | Topshop Buy Now

Or these bikini bottoms for just $10.

Round Clear Tote Bag

Round Clear Tote Bag $15 | Topshop Buy Now

You can also get your hands on this round clear tote bag that is perfect for the beach, the pool, the gym, or simply your everyday life.

BRITT Red Quilted Bumbag

BRITT Red Quilted Bumbag $15 | Topshop Buy Now

If you've had your sights set on a fanny pack belt bag, then lucky for you this red quilted number is on sale for just $15.

RENA Square Toe Mules

RENA Square Toe Mules $45 | Topshop Buy Now

If you've been dying to add a pair of snake skin mules to your summer wardrobe then you're going to want to grab these square toe mules that are on sale for just $45.

RYDER Mesh Mule Sandals

RYDER Mesh Mule Sandals $30 | Topshop Buy Now

For just $30 you can own yet another pair of the summer's hottest shoes with these white mesh heeled mules.

PU Cycling Shorts

PU Cycling Shorts $13 | Topshop Buy Now

For just $13 you can channel another one of summer's biggest trends with these cycling shorts that give off the edgy leather look but are actually made of a comfortable jersey knit material.

These select styles are just a quick look at what Topshop's summer sale has to offer, so be sure to head over to Topshop.com or your nearest location to stock up your wardrobe this season.