If you've just about wrapped up your holiday shopping, it's time to take any leftover coin and treat yourself to a few fun gifts. Don't mind if I do! Personally, I'll be making the most of Topshop's Holiday 2019 sale, which features a whopping 60% off footwear. Catch me rocking new leather boots, snakeskin slingbacks, strappy sandals, and stylish mules, plus whatever other styles tempt me to add them to my cart. When it comes to cute shoes, I can't resist a deal, and with more than half-off savings, Topshop's sale is too good to pass up.

Yes, I did ask for a lot of shoes for Christmas, and no, that won't stop me from making the most of this shopportunity, aka a golden opportunity to shop. The brand hasn't made mention of when their massive shoe sale will end, so head on over to the Topshop website and snag your fave pairs while you still can. The best thing about this sale, in my opinion, is that it includes shoes for every season, so you can buy a boot to wear through winter, a sandal to rock on spring break, and some stylish slides for a summertime stroll. Imagine getting a year's worth of shoes, all for 60% off!

If you've got holiday boots on the brain, the MACI Burgundy Snake Pointed Boots ($45, originally $75, Topshop) are a gorgeous option with all half sizes still available:

Need a pair for everyday wear instead? The BABE Snake Heeled Boots ($25, originally $65, Topshop) have a low, chunky wooden heel, and the mustard snakeskin dresses up a basic sweater-and-jeans combo:

If you're on the hunt for a good going-out shoe, look no further than the SASKIA Two Part Heels ($23, originally $55, Topshop), with a wide sole ideal for anyone who refuses to squeeze into narrow, uncomfortable sandals all night:

If a stylish flat is more your thing, the APRIL Toe Cap Shoes ($21, originally $50, Topshop) look super luxe:

And of course, there's always the cute sneaker route. Who wouldn't love the CUBA Gold Glitter Sneakers ($23, originally $60, Topshop)?

The above are just a handful of almost 200 styles Topshop currently has on sale, so do your feet a favor and give them the gift of new shoes this holiday season!