For a makeup brand that used to have a volumizing mascara named "Size Queen" it should come as no surprise that Too Faced is a brand that believes that bigger is better. And with the introduction of Too Faced's Natural Lust Palette, one of their largest palettes to date, the belief that the bigger, the better obviously continues to ring true.

On Wednesday, February 13 Jerrod Blandino, Too Faced's Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, took to his personal Instagram account to give his nearly 280k followers a sneak peak of the brand new 30-pan palette. Blandino posted an image of the gold metallic palette and it's 30 new shades along with a caption that reads "#tfsneakypeek !! Take your natural look to a WHOLE NEW LEVEL with my Natural Lust Eye Shadow Palette! 30 never-before-seen-lust-worthy shades😍 #comingsoon#toofaced@toofaced."

While the exact release date is still yet to be announced, I'm willing to bet that Too Faced-lovers won't have to wait too long before getting their hands on the palette as by the looks of Blandino's sneak peek, it seems to be a finished product. So fingers crossed that this palette full of lust-worthy shades will become available ASAP.

The birth of the Natural Lust Eyeshadow Palette comes as a follow up to the now-sold-out Natural Love Eyeshadow Palette, ($59, TooFaced.com.) The Natural Love Palette was released in 2017 and also features 30 shades in a variety of nudes, pinks, and browns, designed to create one of the best (and biggest) natural eyeshadow palettes on the market.

Both of the Natural Lust and Natural Love Palettes contain 30 eyeshadows in matte, shimmer, and glitter finishes and offer a wide range of hues to create looks that are gorgeous, and well, natural looking. The difference between the two palettes, however, comes from the inspiration for each. While the shades in the Natural Love Palette are a compilation of natural shades from some of Too Faced's best-selling palettes, the Natural Lust Palette contains 30 brand new shades. That's right, five rows and seven columns of never-before-seen richly-pigmented, blendable shades with high color pay-off. So if you're starting to hit the pan on your highly coveted neutral eyeshadow palettes, now is the time to stock up on natural shades by copping the Natural Lust palette.

Like the new palette's release date, there's also no word yet on what the cost of the Natural Lust palette will be. But seeing as the Natural Love Palette was priced at $59, I'm sure that the new release will be in that ballpark, as well.

As far as the hues that you can expect to see in the Natural Lust palette, there's quite a range of neutrals (with suggestive names, of course), like "Silk Robe" a peachy nude matte, "Oops-a-dasiy" a light gold shimmer, and "Spank Me" a matte rosy nude. And then, unlike the Natural Love palette, there are a few brighter shades like "Pinned Down" a bright fuscia matte and "Peacocking" a shimmery teal.

So if you're in the market for an extra-large neutral eyeshadow palette (that also features a few pops of color), then be sure to clear off your vanity and prepare your bank account while you wait for final word of when the new palette will drop.