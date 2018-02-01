On Tuesday night, Jan. 30, Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren had some choice words for Representative Joe Kennedy III (D-MA), the congressman who delivered the Democratic response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union. The following night, Lahren took to Twitter to apologize for what she said about the representative. Tomi Lahren's Joe Kennedy comments first appeared on her Instagram account, where she uploaded a story criticizing the congressman's speech while using personal insults.

At one point, Lahren says, "If you haven't yet had the displeasure of watching that little limp d*ck's response to President Trump's State of the Union, I suggest you take some Pepto-Bismol or some Midol or whatever you need to do to get through it, because it was pathetic and it was embarrassing. Oh my god.”

Less than 24 hours later, Lahren tweeted an apology, saying, "My comments on my personal Instagram about Kennedy’s response were inappropriate, and I take full responsibility for that. I got too upset. I sincerely apologize."

Joe Kennedy III is the 37-year-old grandson of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, the brother of former President John F. Kennedy and former Senator Ted Kennedy. On Tuesday night, Rep. Kennedy's speech was part of a tradition that sees the president's opposing party choose a member of its body to deliver a televised response after each State of the Union address.

During his response, Rep. Kennedy outlined an alternate State of the Union, one that contrasted with Trump's address and the positive outlook for the country the president expressed.

"We see an economy that makes stocks soar, investor portfolios bulge, and corporate profits climb, but fails to give workers their fair share of the reward," Rep. Kennedy said during the Democratic response, which was delivered in his home state of Massachusetts. "A government that struggles to keep itself open. Russia knee-deep in our democracy. An all-out war on environmental protection. A Justice Department rolling back civil rights by the day. Hatred and supremacy proudly marching in our streets. Bullets tearing through our classrooms, concerts, and congregations. Targeting our safest, sacred places. And that nagging, sinking feeling, no matter your political beliefs: This is not right. This is not who we are."

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images

It was while Rep. Kennedy delivered those exact words that Lahren criticized him for his looks. "Just listen to this little nasty ginger," Lahren can be heard saying on an Instagram Story. "No, no, no, no, no," she added. Lahren also shared a photo and tweet comparing Rep. Kennedy's looks to Olympian Caitlyn Jenner prior to transition.

The video was shared on Twitter by journalist Yashar Ali.

Lahren shared many more criticisms of Rep. Kennedy via her Twitter account.

At one point, the 25-year-old called Kennedy's speech "barf-worthy" and labeled the politician a "crybaby." At another point, Lahren said, "There is no false choice. The choice is AMERICA First. Sorry you Democrats choose illegals. That's your problem."

Lahren appeared to be responding to the part of Kennedy's speech in which he charged President Trump's administration with pitting groups of people against one another.

Kennedy said, "They [the Trump administration] are turning American life into a zero-sum game. Where, in order for one to win, another must lose ... We are bombarded with one false choice after another: Coal miners or single moms. Rural communities or inner cities. The coast or the heartland. As if the mechanic in Pittsburgh and the teacher in Tulsa and the day care worker in Birmingham are somehow bitter rivals, rather than mutual casualties of a system forcefully rigged for those at the top."

Lahren was clearly not a fan of the Kennedy's words, which led to her criticizing the congressman in ways she (and many others) would eventually deem "inappropriate."