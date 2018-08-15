To Live The Life You Deserve, You Need To Stop Doing These 12 Things

There are two things adulting can make you agonize over: the life you have and the life you truly want. That life you want is full of all the dreams and aspirations you are working your butt off to achieve. It should be yours, right? In order to live the life you deserve, you have to stop doing more than a few specific things that are holding you back.

You may not catch onto these things at first, but while you're planning for the life of your dreams, you are subconsciously doing things that are you keeping you in the same place. You're not growing or progressing because of them, so it's prime time to nix them to get to where you want to be.

Many times, being an adult seems like you can't catch a break. You always have to focus on what needs to get done and who you have to get things done for. But if you aren't catering to yourself and making adjustments so that your #lifegoals start making an appearance, then you're aimlessly overworking yourself. The life you deserve isn't as abstract as you think it is, and once you ditch these 12 things, you'll really start to see the bigger picture.

1 Blaming Your Situation On Circumstances Giphy Your circumstances are temporary. The sooner you stop letting any of them weigh you down, you'll gain the freedom to accomplish anything you set your mind to. The blame game isn't going to get you anywhere fast.

2 Doubting Yourself Giphy Self-doubt is so poisonous. If no one told you today, you are so freaking awesome and your dreams are never too big to obtain. Be your own cheerleader, and don't let any little negative voice in your head distract you.

3 Letting The Idea Of Time Intimidate You Giphy Tick tock, why aren't you your own boss yet? You have to stop letting the idea of a ticking clock manipulate what you should be doing and who you should be. Growth and excelling happen at different paces for everyone. Finding your soulmate or getting that dream job will come, but that's also not an excuse to sit around and wait for something to happen. It doesn't work like that, girl.

4 Catering To A Toxic Friend Who Doesn't Deserve You Giphy A friend shouldn't drain you of your energy and good vibes. A toxic friend will use you for all that you have, and keep asking you for more. Cut those people out of your life as soon as possible, and stick to the friends who make you feel happy and appreciated.

5 Trying To Replicate Someone Else's Success Giphy We live in the days of going viral and gaining instantaneous success from something so simple. Sure, that's awesome that it worked for some people, but that doesn't mean your success has to parallel with what others did. Let your success be unique and full of all of the things you know and love. It will be so much more worth it then.

6 Dwelling On Past Mistakes Giphy The past needs to stay buried in the past. You can't change it, and dwelling over it doesn't allow you to be present. Learn from your mistakes, and they can never hurt you again.

7 Thinking That The Grass Is Greener On The Other Side Giphy By believing the grass is greener on the other side, you are instilling all of your hopes into the unknown. You aren't being present in the now, and appreciating everything you do have. There's no way the grass will be greener on the other side if you're always thinking about the next patch, even when you get there.

8 Putting Someone's Happiness Before Your Own Giphy Its not selfish to place your own happiness on a pedestal. You deserve to smile and feel joy as much as you'd like. Witnessing and providing happiness are not the same as feeling it for yourself.

9 Entertaining Drama Giphy Drama can turn into a part-time job if you let it take over your life. Stay focused on yourself, and don't even participate in negative gossip. You want drama? Watch a reality TV show. That's what they're there for.

10 Having Expectations In A Relationship Giphy When it comes to relationships, it's OK to go with the flow of things before you start having expectations. This will only get your hopes up, and if things don't work out, you'll likely take it so much harder. Sometimes the best things happen when you let them unfold naturally.

11 Never Having Any Alone Time Giphy You'd be surprised how clear and concise your thoughts are when you dedicate an hour or whole day to yourself. You don't need to go out all of the time and keep up with social circles when you want to recharge. "Me time" is your time to create a master plan of action or unwind from life's daily stresses.