Loyal T.J. Maxx customers are obsessed with finding great bargains year-round, so you know they're the kind of shoppers that go especially hard on Black Friday. T.J. Maxx makes finding the big discount in a sea of overpriced products a breeze — walk past shoppers in your local store and you’ll see their carts filled with everything from frying pans to Ralph Lauren bed sheets to Michael Kors handbags. Now do you see why T.J. Maxx’s Black Friday 2019 sale is such a big deal? It's basically savings on top of guaranteed savings, and no bargain hunter would dare miss out on that kind of opportunity.

First, let's talk store hours. T.J. Maxx will be closed on Nov. 28 in observation of the Thanksgiving holiday, but stores will be open bright and early on Nov. 29 at 7AM, and yes, you should expect lines. The retailer has yet to announce a ton of Black Friday specifics, but a walk down memory lane to last year's deals has shoppers confident the 2019 savings will be just as good. In previous years, T.J. Maxx has offered free shipping for online orders and extra discounts on clearance items all the way up to 60% off. Again, that's on top of the already-discounted prices! The clearance section on the website is overflowing with options that will potentially receive further discounting, so you might consider scoping the site now so you can act fast once deals are announced.

The clearance section also boasts a ton of gorgeous handbags, like the Radley London Leather Round Zip Around Crossbody ($64, originally $80, T.J. Maxx):

If you really want to get your money's worth, though, you'll consider snagging a great jacket. The Kensie Long Hooded Wooby Coat ($50,originally $70, T.J. Maxx) is a great faux fur piece to dress up or down:

Fingers crossed the above and tons of other chic styles are included in this year's Black Friday sale. T.J. Maxx, we're not-so-patiently waiting on you to spill the deets!