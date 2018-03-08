Today is an important day for many reasons. First and foremost, it's Thursday! The best day of the week as far as I'm concerned. However, this Thursday is extra special because it also happens to be International Women's Day (IWD). For those of you who aren't familiar with it, IWD is celebrated on March 8, every year as a worldwide acknowledgement of the movement for women's rights. To celebrate this special day, companies throughout the world do (or at least, should do) their part to continue the fight for women's right. And this year, Tinder's equal pay campaign is a perfect example of a company going above and beyond to make the world we live in a better place for women.

In honor of International Women's Day, Tinder is doing its part to support women by donating $200,000 to UN Women. What is United Nation Women, you ask? Their site explains:

UN Women is the UN organization dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women. A global champion for women and girls, UN Women was established to accelerate progress on meeting their needs worldwide.

Their site also explains that their organization focuses on five goals, in particular. The first is to increase "women’s leadership and participation." The second is to put a much-needed end to "violence against women." The third is to make sure women are engaged in "all aspects of peace and security processes." The fourth is to boost women financially by "enhancing women’s economic empowerment." Finally, their fifth and final goal is to make gender equality a priority by making it "central to national development planning and budgeting."

Sounds like five pretty worthwhile goals, if you ask me. So, how can you get involved with Tinder's plan to fight the wage gap and donate to this amazing cause on this International Women's Day? All you have to do is tweet with the hashtag #TinderForEquality and make sure to tag @Tinder in the post. Tinder will then donate $100 to UN Women for every person who tweets with the hashtag.

So, yes, while Tinder is willing to donate $200,000 to this amazing cause, you have to do your part to make it happen by pulling out your phone and tweeting! Come on. You're already on Twitter anyway. This is well worth doing your part for to help women throughout the entire world fight for equality.

International Women's Day 2018 isn't the first time Tinder has taken a stand for social equality and justice. In fact, just recently spearheaded a campaign pushing for the creators of emojis to make much-needed interracial couple emojis. Their campaign kicked off about a week ago on Feb. 27 and is called “#RepresentLove: The Interracial Couple Emoji Project.”

The campaign was inspired by the results of a worldwide survey commissioned by the app. Their most striking finding? Over half of the participants (55 percent) said that the apps removed the stigma around interracial dating. Furthermore, an even larger 72 percent of the respondents said the apps and dating websites made them more open-minded in their love lives.

“As a result, we were inspired to be at the forefront of creating change,” Tinder stated in a press release. “We want to foster an inclusive and diverse community of people on our platform that supports each other, no matter what our similarities or differences are.”

Creating equality for women across the world and making the world a better place for interracial couples? Who knew your favorite dating app was also a social justice warrior?

Now, take out your phones and get to tweeting! Women have made great strides, but there's still work to be done.

