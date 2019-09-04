Around this time of year, there are two kinds of people: Those who are desperately clinging to the last few weeks of patio season and those who are already happily swapping out their bikinis and iced lattes for PSLs and cozy sweaters. Whichever camp you fall into, it's impossible to deny that the season of pumpkin spice everything is already here, with countless retailers already rolling out all the fall-forward bites and sips that you didn't know you needed in your life. Case in point: Tim Hortons’ Pumpkin Spice Menu for 2019 is the latest lineup to jump aboard the PSL train with a handful of lattes and pastries that are serving up major autumnal flavors.

According to press materials shared with Elite Daily on Wednesday, Sept. 4, the Canada-based chain will be offering a line of food and drinks that's basically the stuff of a PSL devotee's dreams. In addition to their own take on a Pumpkin Spice Latte and an iced version of the classic sips, Tim Hortons announced what might be my favorite iteration: An Iced Pumpkin Spice Flavored Capp, which features a whipped topping and graham crumble. During those awkward in-between weeks when the warm weather is winding down and it's up in the air whether you'll need to turn on the A/C or not, this sounds like the ideal beverage to keep you refreshed and hydrated while giving you a little preview of the chillier months ahead.

Courtesy of Tim Hortons

Your sweet sips wouldn't be complete without some accompanying bites, and Tim Hortons has three options for you to choose from. First up is the Pumpkin Spice Timbit, which is basically a pumpkin spice flavored donut hole. If you're looking for something that's bite-sized and a good option to bring in for the office, I'd definitely recommend these. However, if you're looking to get your PSL fix on solo, there's also Pumpkin Spice Glazed Donut and, what might be my favorite, a Pumpkin Spice-flavored muffin which comes "filled with cinnamon roll frosting," according to press materials. I'm not exactly sure what that is, but it sounds completely mouthwatering.

Courtesy of Tim Hortons

According to press materials, the Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp, Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Spice Timbit, Pumpkin Spice Donut, and Pumpkin Spice Muffin will be available at participating Tim Horton locations stateside starting on Sept. 4 for a limited time, so I'd head to your closest one when the PSL cravings hit.

If you're someone who's looking for some fall flavor without the pumpkin (because, let's be real, not everyone is a fan of the PSL), Tim Hortons has still got you covered. Considering that the chain is headquartered in Toronto, it's not surprising that it is ringing in the changing of seasons with two maple-flavored beverages. Whether you're looking to skip PSL season entirely or you just need a change-up once in a while, both the Maple Iced Capp and the Maple Tim Shake are crafted with "real maple syrup and topped with whipped cream and a maple syrup drizzle," so you can expect plenty of autumnal notes in every sip.

Courtesy of Tim Hortons

Per press materials, the maple-flavored beverages are available until Oct. 2, so I'd rest easy that you'll have plenty of seasonal options to choose from on your next Tim Hortons run.