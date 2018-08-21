Tiffany Haddish's 2018 VMAs look made everyone's jaw drop, as per usual. But to be quite honest, who wouldn't expect that? For the special night, The Girls Trip star wore a see-through black and white floor-length gown, with intricate, embellished designs, and she even had the headpiece to match. Her hair was styled into a braided ponytail by none other than Oscar James, who shared on Instagram that he used Natural Hold Hairspray from Suave to keep the star's look going all night long. As for her makeup, Haddish kept things simple as per usual, boasting a nude lip, light brows, and cat-eye liner. But while this look is significantly longer than what she wore last year, there are definitely some obviously similarities.

At last year's VMAs, the superstar entered the red carpet wearing a stunning beaded, silver mini dress, complete with a pair of matching silver strappy pumps. As for accessories, the comedian kept things pretty simple, by rocking a small metallic clutch, with her hair styled in a high top knot and flowing bangs that she swept to the side. She also wore natural-looking makeup and had long, black nails.

2018

2017

For the main show this year, Haddish presented the Best Hip Hop award that was given to rapper Nicki Minaj alongside Night School co-star and fellow comedian Kevin Hart, wearing another multi-colored, blue, silver, and black floor-length look. The dress boasted high slits on both side to show off the actress' killer legs and strappy, black pumps by Sophia Webster.

In June, the actress hosted MTV's Movie and TV Awards, where she opened the show with a hilarious Black Panther spoof. Here, Haddish wore a stunning metallic gown by designer Galia Lahav, which was actually originally created as a bridal look, believe it or not. But either way, she definitely did the look some serious justice.

As far as her fashion sense goes overall, Haddish's stylist Bryon Javar — who has been working with the 38-year-old since her Hollywood debut —admitted that she's still learning her way around the red carpet, but she's not afraid to take some risks. "Tiffany just throws her hands up and lets me do me," he told InStyle in March. "She will say if she doesn’t like something, but if I’m leaning into it, she’ll try it. She trusts my eye and my vision and the direction that I’m steering her in."

The stylist also hopes that with his guidance, Haddish can eventually become an "it" girl in the fashion world. "There aren’t many stand up comedians that are taken seriously in the fashion world," he said. "I want Tiffany to be that first female stand up comedian that is a fashion icon, where the beauty brands are into her the fashion brands are into her, and it’s something that’s believable."

Judging by her extraordinary looks on every red carpet she's been on so far, and especially both dresses she wore at this year's VMAs, I definitely think she'll be a go-to fashionista in no time!