Alright, let me preface this with the fact that I haven't been in the dating game for quite a while. But back when I was on "the hunt," I always found it important for my dates to always have with fresh-smelling breath. Is that too much to ask? Yeah, didn't think so. And since fresh breath is a total "must" for snuggling up to your boo this V-Day season, Tic Tac's "Be Mine Mix" for Valentine's Day 2019 are coming in clutch. They make it a little easier to tell your date how you really feel about them, while freshening up your breath far more than any classic Conversation Heart. TBH, it's killing two birds with one highly refreshing stone, and I'm so about it.

To celebrate the single most romantic holiday of the year is Tic Tac's limited-edition flavor mix, known as the Be Mine Mix. According to the press release, each one-ounce box contains of a saccharine mix of strawberry and cherry-flavored Tic Tacs, which come in festive white, red, and pink colors. You may remember these from last year, but this year's box is revamped and ready for V-Day. Each one says something super sweet, from I [Heart] You, to Hug Me, and — of course — Be Mine. You can pick them up at most grocery stores nationwide, like at Target, for example, for only a dollar. In my opinion, though, fresh breath (and true love, obviously) is totally and utterly priceless.

For real though, is that not the cutest box of Tic Tacs you ever did see? Whether you decide to share some with your boo, slip a box into your BFFs' glove compartment, or if you simply want them all for yourself, they're so pretty and — if you ask me — they're incredibly charming. Plus, those sweet messages are seriously warming my heart. Honestly, if my BF or if any of my pals are reading this, please keep these in mind for me. You'll automatically have me as your Valentine by hooking me up with one (or a mailbox full) of these.

If fruit snacks are more your thang, though, Welch's has you covered. That's right — the company known for their 100 percent grape juice just released a line of super special Valentine's Day fruit snacks, which are guaranteed to win the heart of any sweet tooth. Each gummy is heart-shaped, and they come in a delectable assortment of colors, including red, yellow, purple, and orange. The best part, though, is that there are adorable little emoji faces printed into each gummy. That's right — some of the fruit snacks have the "heart eyes" emoji face, others have "kissy faces," and some simply feature the "winking face." I honestly might buy a box just for myself. This, my friends, is the key to my heart.

Whether you're tirelessly searching for the right thing to say to your V-Day date, or if you're simply looking for a little breath refresher, Tic Tac's Be Mine Mix is truly coming in clutch for the most romantic day of the year. These Tic Tacs say all the right things, and unlike Conversation Hearts, they refresh your breath to your date's content. I'm honestly so relieved.