Ugh. Thomas Markle needs to stop. I mean, hasn't Meghan Markle's father caused enough royal trouble already? He's been a major thorn in Meghan's life ever since her relationship with Prince Harry became public in 2016, and now he's actually defending his decision to make parts of the letter she sent to him shortly after the couple tied the knot in May 2018 public. Thomas Markle's reason for publishing Meghan's letter is legit ridiculous, and the dude needs to take several seats.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now suing The Mail on Sunday — which is the tabloid that ran the excerpts of Meghan's handwritten note back in February. And what on earth was Markle's supposed reason for handing over a private letter from his daughter to a British tabloid? In an Oct. 6 interview with that very same tabloid, he said it was because the letter was referenced by one of Meghan's friends in a February interview with People.

"I decided to release parts of the letter because of the article from Meghan's friends in People magazine," he said. "I have to defend myself. I only released parts of the letter because other parts were so painful. The letter didn't seem loving to me. I found it hurtful." Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for comment on Markle's comments regarding his reasoning for publishing the letter, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Oh, and in case you're wondering what Meghan's friend told People about the letter that set Markle off, here you go:

After the wedding she wrote him a letter. She’s like, ‘Dad, I’m so heartbroken. I love you. I have one father. Please stop victimizing me through the media so we can repair our relationship.’ Because every time her team has to come to her and fact-check something [he has said], it’s an arrow to the heart. He writes her a really long letter in return, and he closes it by requesting a photo op with her. And she feels like, ‘That’s the opposite of what I’m saying. I’m telling you I don’t want to communicate through the media, and you’re asking me to communicate through the media. Did you hear anything I said?’ It’s almost like they’re ships passing.

So yeah, Markle read that quote and then chose to make his daughter's private letter public. Now, not only have Meghan and Harry's lawyers initiated legal proceedings against The Mail on Sunday over its release of the letter, but the Duke of Sussex put the entire British tabloid press on blast over their treatment of his wife.

Meghan and Harry's law firm released the following statement on Oct. 1:

We have initiated legal proceedings against the Mail on Sunday, and its parent company Associated Newspapers, over the intrusive and unlawful publication of a private letter written by the Duchess of Sussex, which is part of a campaign by this media group to publish false and deliberately derogatory stories about her, as well as her husband. Given the refusal of Associated Newspapers to resolve this issue satisfactorily, we have issued proceedings to redress this breach of privacy, infringement of copyright and the aforementioned media agenda.

Prince Harry also released his own statement on Oct. 1, saying, in part:

The contents of a private letter were published unlawfully in an intentionally destructive manner to manipulate you, the reader, and further the divisive agenda of the media group in question. In addition to their unlawful publication of this private document, they purposely misled you by strategically omitting select paragraphs, specific sentences, and even singular words to mask the lies they had perpetuated for over a year. There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives. Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. We all know this isn’t acceptable, at any level. We won’t and can’t believe in a world where there is no accountability for this.

Elite Daily reached out to DMG Media previously for further comment on Prince Harry's complaint, but did not hear back by the time of publication. You can read Prince Harry's statement in its entirety here.

I'm so glad Meghan and Harry have one another to lean on challenging times like these.