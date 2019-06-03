With every passing day, it gets increasingly hard to believe that TXT only made their official debut on March 4, 2019. Usually, it takes new musical acts years of grinding, experimenting with their image, and cultivating a devoted fan base to see the type of success TXT is seeing in just three months. Their debut album, The Dream Chapter: STAR, hit No. 1 on the Billboard World Charts in its first week, making it the highest-charting debut ever for a male K-pop group. Their "Crown" music video smashed the YouTube 24-hour viewing record for a rookie group, and then they casually sold out a U.S. showcase tour in the blink of an eye. TXT is a force to be reckoned with. And when you see this video of TXT remixing popular dances from different eras, you'll see why.

I was in the building when TXT performed their first U.S. showcase for a sold-out audience at the Play Station theater in NYC on May 9. I knew instantly that Big Hit had struck gold for a second time when they put SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HEUNINGKAI together to form TXT (the first time being when they formed BTS in 2013). The show meshed together fun sketches, so many piggyback rides, and epic performances perfectly. If there was any doubt TXT sang live, their performance that night put it all to rest. After every high-octane performance showcasing their stellar choreography, they could be heard huffing and puffing heavily into their mics — a clear indication they were singing 100% live. They even performed the new acoustic version of their track "Our Summer" for the first time that night.

To think, I got to see all that talent up close and personal when the boys stopped by Elite Daily's office the next day when we challenged them to do something that no mortal human being I've met has managed to do: make every viral dance fad we throw at them look good. We challenged the boys with five viral dance trends through the years: The Robot, the Dab, the Floss, the YMCA, and the Dab.

Check it all out in the video below!

I'm not going to lie. I had my doubts that ANYONE could make me enjoy The Dab. Like, I'm not lying when I say that before having the unique opportunity to watch YEONJUN and TAEHYUN put their TXT spin on the viral dance move, I seriously would have been like, "GTFO of here with that tired move that should forever be left in 2016." But as you saw, the boys elevated the move to unfathomable heights. The same can be said for all the other member's remixed moves, too.

They even showed off their "Cat & Dog" choreography for us, and despite our studio being a little (read: a lot) smaller than what they're used to, they re-calibrated their positions at blink-and-you'll-miss-it speed to make the dance work seamlessly.

Were you impressed, or what? Yes? Yes. Will I be trying to recreate their remixed YMCA moves at my next semi-formal dance event? Absolutely not, because I don't have their make-any-and-all-things-look-epic dance skillz. I should have known this challenge would be a breeze for these boys after watching their sick dance moves in their music videos.

If you'll believe it, TXT still feel like they have room to grow (like, how could you be any more perfect?). "[Our debut U.S. performance] was amazing," YEONJUN tells me. "I thought, 'I have to work harder.'"

They've learned from their uber-successful label-mates, BTS, that dreaming big is how you continue to soar high. When I ask the boys what they'd like to achieve as a band in the future, they definitely had their sights set high.

"I want to perform on a large stage like the Billboards like BTS just won. That would really be a dream come true," TAEHYUN shares.

"One day I would like to perform at the Super Bowl," SOOBIN added, to a chorus of playful Ooooohs and Wooooahs from his bandmates.

It doesn't seem far fetched. TXT has already achieved so much, and with a band like BTS in their corner for guidance, they can only soar higher and higher.

"They emphasized the importance of teamwork!" BEOMGYU shares when I ask about BTS' best advice to them.

And TXT takes that advice to heart. Ultimately, YEONJUN stresses that, above all else, they're really focused on being the best TOMORROW X TOGETHER they can be. "At this moment, it's more important for us to work harder to perform our best performance to fans," he explains.

I believe that the rest — including that Super Bowl performance — will, surely, fall into place.

You can listen to TXT's record-setting debut album, The Dream Chapter: STAR, below.