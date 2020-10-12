We now live in an era of FaceTimes and Zoom calls, but not too long ago, the conference call was the way of the world. In fact, one of the most iconic scenes in, dare I say, all of cinematic history features the conference call to end all conference calls. I'm talking about the phone call scene in Mean Girls, which the was recently recreated by the cast. This video of the Mean Girls Plastics recreating the 4-way phone call is the nostalgic treat that you're sure to think is fetch.

In honor of Mean Girls Day on Oct. 3 and in an effort to remind people to vote on Nov. 3, the cast of Mean Girls got together for a virtual reunion last week. But, there was more than just what fans got to see during the 15-minute reunion. Star Lindsay Lohan shared an unaired moment from the event that features a recreation of the infamous 4-way phone call scene from the movie.

In the clip, which Lohan posted on her Instagram, Lohan is joined by her Mean Girls co-stars Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried. They recreate the phone call scene over Zoom, and then those lines are spliced together with footage from the scene in the original 2004 movie.

Just like in its original incarnation, the scene is filled with the kind of backstabbing and gossiping that earned these famous characters their title of Mean Girls. The scene begins with Lohan's Cady Heron telling McAdams' Regina George, "Gretchen thinks you’re mad at her because she’s running for Spring Fling queen." From there, Chabert's Gretchen Wieners and Seyfried's Karen Smith get dialed in for more eavesdropping, lies, and secret-sharing. It all culminates in Karen's iconic fake cough and Regina's massively quotable response: "Boo, you wh*re!"

The actresses revisited their iconic roles for this recreated scene, which could be practice for a bigger project in the future. During the full reunion clip, the cast said that they would be open to stepping into their characters' shoes once again for a follow-up Mean Girls movie. Fans will just have to wait to hear what gossip about a possible sequel gets passed along on the next 4-way call.