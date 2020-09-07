No one does birthdays better than the Kardshians. The famous family is known for their over-the-top celebrations each time an important milestone rolls around, so when Kourtney Kardashian turned 41 years old in April, the day was extra special. Now, thanks to a new Keeping Up With The Kardashians video clip, fans are catching all the fun. The video of the Kardashians’ birthday parade for Kourtney was so, so extra.

The birthday parade came as the ultimate surprise for Kourt and it had to be meticulously planned as a socially distanced event due to the coronavirus. "So, it's Kourtney's birthday and we are going to drive by Kourt's house blasting birthday music, honking horns, annoying all the neighbors and everyone did such a great job decorating their cars," Khloé Kardashian told the KUWTK cameras.

Attendees included Khloé, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, North West, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson, and more, who all honked their horns and blasted birthday music outside Kourt's front door. Kourtney walked outside looking completely shocked, filming the shenanigans for her social media pages.

The best part of all just might have been the personal piñata Kourt's sisters made for her. They hung a bikini-clad piñata made to resemble their sister on a tree outside, which instantly made Kourtney laugh.

You can watch the video of Kourtney's surprise birthday parade below.

The KarJenner family have become experts at socially distanced birthday parties amid the Coronavirus pandemic. When Khloé turned 36 in June, her family threw her an epic pink-themed bash that Koko couldn't stop gushing about.

"FAMILY" Khloé wrote on Instagram when sharing photos of the decorations. "My magical birthday party details. The guest list was SMALL but the decor was MAJOR!" she said when sharing a pic with Rob Kardashian and Kendall.

When it comes to birthdays, the Kardashians have a go big or go home mentality and despite the Coronavirus pandemic, Kourtney's 41st was one for the books. Season 18 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will return on Sept. 17 on E!.