It seems like just about every celebrity is hopping on the TikTok trend. Selena Gomez opened her account a few months ago, and has shared a few videos since then. Lately, she's been collaborating with others on the platform, including both fans and viral TikTok stars. Her most recent collab is with none other than Zach King. This video of Selena Gomez and Zach King TikToking is so magical.

If you're unfamiliar with Zach King, know that he began making videos on Vine before moving over to TikTok (RIP Vine). Over the years, King has accumulated a large viewership on the platform since he has over 36 million followers and over 359 million likes on his videos overall. To put things into perspective, Gomez has 16 million followers and 26 million likes on her videos.

The reason why King has so many followers is because his content is so dang fascinating. He edits his videos to make it appear like he's actually doing magic, and they never fail to leave you wondering, "How did he do it?"

His collaboration with Gomez couldn't be any more perfect, as Gomez has some experience doing magic, too. From 2007 to 2012, she starred as the witch Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place.

For King and Gomez's "magic trick," they make it seem like someone transformed into the "Rare" singer using makeup. King pretended to be a makeup artist and asked someone what kind of look they wanted. The woman showed King a picture of Gomez on the cover of a magazine, and voila! Her dreams came true.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Over on YouTube, King shared a behind-the-scenes video of the TikTok clip, revealing the trick was done with a simple jump cut. That's when King asked Gomez about her Disney Channel days.

"Did you do a lot of jump cuts in Waverly Place?" he asked.

"Yeah, that's so funny because I literally know all this stuff from being on the show," Gomez answered.

"That's why you're a pro," King replied back.

If you want to find out how King and Gomez pulled off the trick, watch the video below.

Zach King on YouTube

Since she has her own TikTok page, Gomez should totally try and get the Wizards of Waverly Place cast all together again for a video.