Kanye West's Sunday Services have become a celebrity spiritual phenomenon. They're somehow equal parts exclusive and inclusive. Famous folks like Katy Perry, David Letterman, and Courtney Love (what a gang, I know) have all caught glimpses into West's faith-based concerts which include a gospel choir and Kanye West sitting or standing at a solo mic. However, fans know there is one other key element worth noting, and that is North West. Kimye's little girl has become the breakout star of Kim Kardashian's posts and her recent video of North helping Saint sing at Sunday Service is the latest and greatest example.

It's no secret North had a hard time warming up to her little brother when he first arrived. Now, North, 5, is the big sister to three siblings: Saint, 3, Chicago, 1, and Psalm, 1 month-ish. However, when Saint first busted onto the scene, Kim Kardashian told everyone how it was a difficult transition for her first born. In August 2017 during a guest-host spot on Live with Kelly & Ryan, Kardashian said North "doesn't like" Saint, point blank.

At the time, she explained, “I don’t know if it’s because she’s the older sister. I don’t know what it is. I thought it was a phase. She does not like her brother and it’s so hard for me."

Kardashian added, “I thought it was like, 'Ok, a couple months.' Like, ya know, she's just warming up to it. She would get so jealous when I would breastfeed and all that kind of stuff. And now, the phase isn’t going away.”

Based on her June 2 Sunday Service caption and video, the phase has finally passed — at least when she's praising at Sunday Service.

North has been headlining Sunday Services for a while, though it was only recently that Kanye West welcomed a full children's choir into the mix. On Sunday, June 2, North, Saint, their cousin Penelope Disick, and a bunch of other kids performed a sweet rendition of Sinéad O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2U." Kardashian caught it on video where you can clearly see North feeding her little brother the lyrics as the group gears up to belt out the words.

Kardashian tweeted, "I forgot to post last weeks Sunday Service. This was Saints first time singing in the choir so North made sure he knew the words."

Kardashian also posted a video of North flying high on her dad's shoulders breaking it down with the choir. Kardashian wrote, "North is loving it!" which is super obvious. It looks like she even knows (or at least quickly picked up) the choreography.

Looks like we have another little performer on our hands.

In April 2019, Kardashian told Elle that more than anything, Kanye's Sunday Services are a "healing experience" and are not meant to push any one religion. "It's just music; there's no sermon. It's definitely something he believes in — Jesus — and there's a Christian vibe. But there's no preaching. It's just a very spiritual Christian experience," she said.

From here, it looks like a spiritual experience and a stage for North to really shine. Get it, girl.