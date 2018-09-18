This Video Of Meghan Markle Seeing Her Wedding Dress Right Before Her Wedding Is Beautiful

When Meghan Markle married Prince Harry back in May, lots of eyes were glued to her wedding dress. That look on everyone’s faces as the dress was revealed to the world is the exact look Meghan had when she saw it. And that moment was captured on camera. The video of Meghan Markle seeing her wedding dress for the first time will definitely make you emotional. Not only are her eyes alight with awe at the dress’ fine detail, but she just looks so darn happy.

The video, which is a new promo from ITV for a documentary called Queen of the World, shows Meghan donning a huge smile as she sees her dress for the first time. You can see her kind of gaping at the dress in total awe and joy, as well as running her fingers over the details of her veil. It’s a genuinely sweet (albeit brief) moment to watch.

Meghan’s Givenchy gown was designed by Clare Waight Keller, Givenchy’s creative director. Ahead of the May 20 wedding, Kensington Palace tweeted that Meghan’s veil would feature floral designs that represented each of the 53 Commonwealth countries.

And Meghan comments on that during the video of her looking at her dress.

"53 countries! Oh my goodness," she says to an off-camera companion. "It'll keep us busy."

Although the clip of Meghan seeing her dress for the first is really short, it does give a unique glimpse into royal life behind the scenes. In fact, the whole promo for Queen of the World offers viewers a peek at what it’s like to be a royal in this day and age and what it means to take instruction from the queen.

Get a behind the scenes look at life as a royal, including a peek at Meghan admiring her dress:

ITV on YouTube

While Meghan isn’t in much of the rest of the video, the video itself puts viewers right in the heart of the royal family. This new documentary will show how the queen approaches the process of knighting someone as well as how she engages with children.

In addition, royal family enthusiasts will also get to see Prince William and Prince Harry as they learn how best to carry on the queen’s legacy. You can see them both shaking hands and meeting with various people. At one point in the video, Harry is offering a group of guests advice about how to approach the queen should they randomly run into her in the palace.

Fans of the royal family will also get a look at Prince Charles as he takes a trip to Canada and makes an appearance before a large crowd.

All in all, the Queen of the World documentary seems like it’ll feed the world’s hunger for new information about the royal family. It definitely gives an unprecedented look at what the current state of the palace is and how the new generation of royals are approaching their duties. Clearly, the role they each play on the world stage is important to them and that certainly comes through in this video.